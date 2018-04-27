Noosa Food and Wine Festival Village has new location

CANNOT WAIT: Celebrity chefs Matt Golinksi and Matt Sinclair are excited to be a part of this year's Noosa Food and Wine festival.

CANNOT WAIT: Celebrity chefs Matt Golinksi and Matt Sinclair are excited to be a part of this year's Noosa Food and Wine festival. Michele Sternberg

NOOSA Lions Park is once again the centre of attention for the Noosa Food and Wine festival activities during the weekend of May 19-20.

Organisers have steered away from Noosa Woods as a venue this year, returning the Festival Village to the prominent Lions Park location.

Set against the backdrop of our beautiful Noosa waterways, the Festival Village boasts great food and wines with loads of unique experiences and all-day entertainment.

This week, celebrity chefs Matt Golinksi of View Restaurant and Matt Sinclair of Sum Yung Guys, who are both giving cooking demonstrations at the Festival Village, agreed that excitement for the event was building.

Has anyone seen the long-range weather forecast for the weekend?” MrSinclair asked, a little tongue in cheek.

Last year was a washout and everyone's hoping the blue skies stick around.

"It's great that the Village is going to be in the Lions Park. It used to be here,” he said.

"We're not sure how many people to cater for - it's going to be popular.”

The two chefs wandered around the site, talking food, visitor numbers and their busy schedules.

For food lovers, it will be all worthwhile when some of our best restaurants - including Sum Yung Guys, View Restaurant, Bombetta, Embassy XO, Padre Coffee, Providore on Hastings and Village Bicycle - serve up 'a taste of Noosa' in the Festival Village.

Dishes will be varied, with a focus on local produce.

Mr Sinclair said he was whipping up Mooloolaba prawn toast with mayo, as well as ora king salmon with blackened chilli dressing, sesame mayo and roasted rice.

Meanwhile, steamed duck buns and duck dumpling, pumpkin and honey puree will be on the menu at the Embassy XO tent.

Village Bicycle is doing voodoo burgers and baja fish tacos, while Bombetta is showcasing its classic Italian Bombetta and six-hour braised beef cheek, roasted tomato ragu and organic potato gnocchi.

The festival also has a craft beer and cider corner, with some of the region's best craft brewers in action. Beers and cider include Asahi Super Dry, 4 Pines Brewing Co, Balter Brewing, Brick Lane Brewing Co, Eumundi Brewery, Hawkers Beer and Stone & Wood.

Artisan producers from the region and Australia will have samples and products for sale in The Courier Mail Producers Pavilion.

It's an opportunity to purchase products from Bare Nuts, Big Heart Bamboo, Brookies Gin, Buderim Ginger & Nutworks, Cobram Estate, Coyo Yoghurt, Gympie Gold Regional Produce, Happy Pops, Hum Honey, Kenilworth Cheese, Kokedama, Kokopod, Meredith Dairies, Padre Coffee, Pomodoras Balsamic Dressings & Walter's Artisan Produce, Social T Green tea, Ugly Duck Preserves, Voodoo Bacon and Woombye Cheese.

There will also be a variety of demonstrations during the two days.

Some of Australia's best wineries will also be here, including Cape Mentelle, Cloudy Bay, Chandon, Chandon S, Clairault I Streicker Wines, Dal Zotto, De Iuliis Wines, Devil's Corner, Hill-Smith Family Wines, Hollick Estates, Innocent Bystander, Ocean Eight Winery, Pizzini Wines, Polperro Wines, Sharmans Wines, Shaw + Smith, Turkey Flat Vineyards, Irvine Estate, Veuve Clicquot, Wairau River Wines, Yabby Lake, Yering Station and Xanadu Wines.

Drinks from wineries start at $3 for a 50ml taster and $8 for a 150ml glass.

The Festival Village is an all-weather event.

A courtesy bus runs 9.30am to 8.30pm from the Noosa Transit Centre and The J in Noosa Junction to the Noosa Lions Park every half hour.

WHAT'S ON

MASTERCLASSES:

Olsson's Salts are presenting an interesting range of masterclasses from some of Australia's best chefs, producers and winemakers. These exclusive masterclasses are a ticketed item and are only accessible with Festival Village tickets.

SATURDAY 19 MAY

Padre Coffee Masterclass - 10.30am $20

Smoking With The Locals Masterclass - 11.30am $20

Giovanni Pilu And Bottarga Pilu Masterclass - 12.30pm $20

Matt Wilkinson Uses Olsson's Salts At Home Masterclass - 1.30pm $20

Cape Mentelle - Quintessential Margaret River Masterclass - 2.30pm $30

Kirsten Tibballs Sweet Temptations Masterclass - 4.30pm $20

SUNDAY 20 MAY

Jaci Koludrovic And Salty Sweets Masterclass 10.30am $20

A Cheese Education Cheese Masterclass - 11.30am $20

Chardonnay and Pinot: A Shaw + Smith Masterclass - 2.30pm $30

Yarra Valley & Rossini Caviar Masterclass - 1.30pm $20

Taste of the Orient with Adam D'Sylva Masterclass - 3.30pm $20

Kirsten Tibballs Dessert Delights Masterclass - 4.30pm $20

Happy Hour - Brookies Salty Gin Sour Masterclass - 5.30pm $20

COOKING DEMONSTRATIONS ON THE MAIN STAGE:

SATURDAY 19 MAY

10:30am - Zack Furst - Spanner Crab, Geraldton wax, macadamias

11:15am - Jo Barrett - Yesterday's bread' - transforming leftover bread!

12:00pm - Colin Fassnidge - Suckling pig porchetta

12:45pm - Matt Stone - Mystery box with Graham Twine

1.30pm - Matt Golinski - Lemon Myrtle Tin Can Bay Prawns and Scallops, Avocado, Sea Succulents, Roasted Macadamias, Black Garlic and Lime

2pm- Matt Preston - Nachos for breakfast, lunch and dinner

SUNDAY 20 MAY

10:30am - Fay Kamanis Padre Coffee - Sustainability and Sourcing in Coffee - a brief discussion on the sustainability of the coffee industry, highlighting a recent trip to Colombia

11:15am - Matt Wilkinson - Chicken & miso noodle salad; Berry crostata

12:00pm - Alessandro Pavoni + Giovanni Pilu -Carnaroli Risotto, Red Capsicum-Spanner Crab-Bottarga

12:45pm - Miguel Maestre - Paella a la Maestre 2017 Arroz con Pollo

1:30pm - Paul Carmichael + Matt Sinclair

2pm - Matt Preston - Nachos for breakfast, lunch and dinner

SATURDAY 19 MAY - CHEF'S SKILLS TABLE IN THE COURIER MAIL PRODUCERS PAVILION

10:30am - Tony Percuoco - Italian Minus the Onion and Garlic. Tony is debunking the old wives tale that you need onion and garlic in your Italian dishes. Tony will share how he creates traditional Italian food without onion or garlic.

11:30am - Kirsten Tibballs - With Kirsten's simple explanation on tempering, you will discover just how easy it is! Learn how and why you temper chocolate, and which is the best method for your kitchen. Kirsten will then use the tempered chocolate to create simple yet striking garnishes that will give your products the finishing touch.

12:30pm - Alanna Sapwell - Break downs of a Kingfish. Alanna will demonstrate how to break down a whole Kingfish.

1.30pm - Adam D'Sylva - How to make a quick and tasty curry. A Curry in a Hurry - Tonka's Bengali fish curry.

2.30pm - Colin Fassnidge - Making your own Buttermilk curd cheese and what to do with it.

3.30pm - Olsson's Salts & Ora King Salmon - Salt curing of salmon.

4.30pm - Zack Furst - Preparing and tasting Spencer Gulf kingfish.

SUNDAY 20 MAY - CHEF'S SKILLS TABLE IN THE COURIER MAIL PRODUCERS PAVILION

10:30am - Kirsten Tibballs - Learn how and why you temper chocolate, and which is the best method for your kitchen. Kirsten will use the tempered chocolate to create simple, striking garnishes - the perfect finishing touch.

11:30am - Brendon Barker - Brendon will share his secrets on the art of making authentic steamed duck buns.

12:30pm - Charley Snaddon Wilson - Charley will share his pasta tips and demonstrate how to make Gnochetti with roast chicken thighs, fermented fennel and Warrigal greens.

1.30pm - Matt Wilkinson - Matt will demonstrate the preparation and cuts of a salmon, he'll whip up some salmon kitchen snacks and will show you how to make a quickly salted salmon tail with strawberries and tomato.

2.30pm - Jordan Toft - Jordan will demonstrate the techniques of how to make the perfect Porchetta.

3.30pm - Emma McCaskill

4.30pm - Will & Steve - A Taste of the 'Butcher and the Farmer'. Will and Steve will present one of their signature dishes from their new restaurant - The Butcher and the Farmer.

PIMM'S GARDEN PARTY:

Located in the heart of the Festival Village under the beautiful Sperry Tent, the Pimm's Garden Party is everything you would expect from Pimm's. A stylish space complete with various seating options (the perfect zone to people watch) and of course delicious drinks from Pimm's.

LIVE MUSIC:

Enjoy a line-up of performers across two stages from early afternoon through to dusk, featuring DJs and bands including Tijuana Cartel, Koi Boys, The Most, Wealth (Live), Tim Fuchs Rolplay and more.