The best of the best are Rachael Campbell and Keun Mueller of IGA Noosa Outlook who are responsible for presented the best fresh produce in the state.
News

Noosa fresh and local IGAs simply the best in state

Peter Gardiner
4th Mar 2021 5:00 PM
A total makeover of Seasons IGA Noosa with an exceptionally “cheesy” finish has paid off for owner Greg Weiss.

The popular supermarket chain honouring the Noosa Junction store with its Queensland retail transformation and innovation award.

The store was completely renovated, all the lighting and refrigeration replaced and the all-important cheese department expanding to offer more than 350 gourmet lines.

The waves are set to whip up on the weekend

Major projects to shape Noosa's into the future

IGA Noosa Outlook operators Cheryl and Bart Derlagen also had plenty to celebrate at the state IGA Awards of Excellence taking out the IGA Fresh Department of the Year for the second year in a row.

Mr Weiss said his team had worked hard to try and be the best store in town and “give the locals what they deserve”.

IGA Queensland State Board Chair Frank Spanos, middle, and Roy Leisk of Metcash Food present Greg Weiss, right, with his award.
“We are grateful for the patience they displayed when we refitted the store,” Mr Weiss said.

“The transformation has been received well and we will continue to update the store and tailor our offer to meet their needs.”

Ms Derlagen said IGA Noosa Outlook tries to also source from local producers wherever possible.

She gave all the credit to her fresh produce team of Rachael Campbell and Keun Mueller.

“When you walk into the store the produce always looks ready to photograph, it always looks competition ready,” Ms Derlagen said.

“Their merchandising is second to none and that’s why they win.

“We take great pride in sourcing and displaying only the best quality and excellent value produce.”

IGA Queensland board chair Frank Spanos said Noosa locals are spoiled for choice by these two amazing Noosa stores.

“Cheryl, Bart and Greg and their teams go out of their way every day to provide a standout store for their local community,” Mr Spanos said.

iga supermarket local business noosa economy retail awards
Noosa News

