GRAND LIVING: A Noosa home fit for
GRAND LIVING: A Noosa home fit for "the world's coolest granddad” and all his toys has made its long-awaited debut onto the market. JASON SMITH PHOTOGRAPHY
Noosa Frying Pan one hot address for luxury lifestyle

by Matty Holdsworth
24th Sep 2018 6:00 AM

A NOOSA North Shore home, fit for "the world's coolest granddad” and all his toys, has made its long-awaited debut onto the market.

For three years it was a logistically complicated masterpiece that "would never be built again” and it is at last available.

The five-bedroom home at 2 Frying Pan Pl, Noosa North Shore is available by tender through agents Reed and Co.

Director Adrian Reed, who has sold comparable homes in the region for more than $10 million, said it commanded similar attention.

"We have floated ideas around of who to market it for and the more time I spend in it, I think it's for the coolest granddad alive,” Mr Reed said.

"Someone who has all the toys - boats, jet skis, stand-up paddle boards, you name it. And they just want the family around. It's certainly a playground on one of the best spots along the river. It is honestly more like a resort than a home.”

Sitting on an "extravagant” 17,000sqm parcel, Mr Reed struggled to express how big the home actually was.

"It is just huge, you'd never get away with building it these days. It's more like a resort,” he said.

