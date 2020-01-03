Noosa future sporting challenge revealed

Walking netball may be one of the sports of the future for Noosa.

ONE of the real challenges facing Noosa’s future health and well being is to cater for the sports need of an increasingly ageing population where the median age in 2036 should be about 50.

This is up from 43.6 years in 2007 and the 48 years mark recorded in 2017, while the median age for Tewantin has already hit almost 49 as of two years ago.

The predicted age in 2036 for the state will be a more youthful 39.9 years which throw out plenty of challenges for Noosa Council as it prepares its Noosa and Cooroy sports complex draft master plans.

These plans have just been out for public consultation before coming back to council for consideration this year.

The 2016 Census showed that 34.5 per cent of families in the Noosa were couple families with children and 49.2 per cent were couple families with no children. This compares with 42.5 per cent and 39.4 per cent respectively for Queensland.

Low income families with income of less than $650 per week or $33,800 per year represented 10.4 per cent in Noosa compared to 9.4 per cent for Queensland.

“The Noosa Council area is expected to experience relatively small population growth to 2036 (additional 7286 persons),” the draft complex report said.

“Over time, this may increase the burden on existing sport and recreation facilities within the council area.

“The Noosa population is ageing with this trend expected to continue. This suggests that there will be an increasing need for sport and recreation activities to meet the needs of middle aged and ageing adults (gentle exercise, walking, modified sport).”

Pressure will build to provide “universal accessibility to all facility infrastructure” especially with 180 units and 60 aged care studios being built directly opposite the sports complex on McKinnon Dr.

“Despite the ageing population, the proportion of children and teenagers aged 5 to 19 in the Noosa Council area is relatively consistent with Queensland as a whole,” the report said.

“This indicates that participation in structured junior sport and recreation is likely to remain and there will continue to be a need to provide formal sport and recreation opportunities for these age cohorts.

“The complex is close to and well-used by the Tewantin State School for a range of sport and physical education programs and sport competitions.

“The household income profile for the Noosa Council area suggests a likely higher degree of price sensitivity. Sport and recreation opportunities will therefore need to be affordable to maximise participation.”

And the council is well aware that the complex is also showing its age.

“The overall amenity/ feel and attractiveness of the complex as the overall quality of the Complex is not perceived as reflecting the ‘Noosa’ brand, in that the attraction of the Noosa area is well-known for high quality and attractiveness.

“The age and quality of the sporting and ancillary infrastructure is at a lower level.

“Infrastructure across the site is ageing and below standard.”

The report found the majority of building construction was in the 1970s and 1980s with little refurbishment and the “lighting quality and standard across the whole site should be upgraded to current standard, both for sport and general amenity”.

“Council and the clubs are similarly interested in increasing the environmental sustainability of the complex with installation of appropriate technology to reduce/ optimise energy and water use and decrease the overall impact of the Complex and its operations on the environment,” the report said.

“As the complex is located in a largely residential area with some further surrounding residential expansion, its recreation offer should also be increased, thus optimising the overall community benefit.”