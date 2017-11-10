Noosa glams up for the Melbourne Cup

Andrea Stockje, Kate Fagg and Rhetta Chappell at the Noosa Boathouse Melbourne Cup function on Tuesday.

Andrea Stockje, Kate Fagg and Rhetta Chappell at the Noosa Boathouse Melbourne Cup function on Tuesday. Amber Macpherson

THE Boathouse might have the best views of the Noosa River, but eyes were glued to its televisions for Melbourne Cup on Tuesday.

About 100 guests dined on a four-course meal and made the most of an open bar at the special sell out function.

Narelle Cameron sported one of the best fascinators in the room, a swarm of large black butterflies that appeared to float around her head.

"It's from the US, it's made by a designer," Ms Cameron said.

Tiffany Nanfra and Katrina Clayton expatriated from Melbourne to Noosa for the Tri and said it's much more comfortable to celebrate the Cup here.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It's very cold down there, it's meant to be about 17 degrees today," Ms Nanfra said.

"If you were in a dress you'd freeze."

Noosa Boathouse owner Sarah Bradford said the guests enjoyed all the trimmings of a typical sophisticated Cup lunch.

"We have prizes for best dressed, best fascinator, best dressed couple," she said.

"We have sweeps, a Calcutta auction, raffles, and live music after the race."

The menu boasted duck parfait, ora king salmon, pork shoulder, onio beef bavette, creme brulee and Woombye and Maleny cheeses.

The Tewantin Noosa RSL also hosted its own Cup celebrations on Tuesday, with the vast dining room full of punters hoping for a win.