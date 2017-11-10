Noosa goes big on recycling message

REUSE BELIEVERS: Noosa Council staff, all in pre-loved, quality clothes, highlighting key events to be held during National Recycling Week.

HELPING achieve local sustainability just got easier with Noosa Council's new Recyclesmart app, launched in preparation for National Recycling Week from November 13-19.

Available from the App Store and Google Play, it takes the guesswork out of recycling. It offers advice on what can and can't be recycled, and explains the correct bin for different types of waste.

"The app also lists nearby recycling points for items that aren't accepted in Council's general waste and recycling bins,” deputy mayor Frank Wilkie said.

"This year's focus is on taking recycling a step further by thinking of our waste as a resource and perhaps purchasing items made from recycled materials.

"Although we are recycling more than ever in Noosa, we are still sending more waste to landfill than ever before.

"Being a bit more discerning with our purchases, and in the way we think about waste, can make a difference.”

Council's waste education officer Emma Menzies said residents could all help preserve the life of the landfill cell.

"In March 2016, Noosa Council opened a new landfill cell. It was designed to last for the next 12 years. If we continue the way we are going, it will only last approximately eight years.”

Come along and say hello at any of the Noosa Recycling Week community activities for your chance to win a raised garden bed and other environmental goodies.

Recycling Week activities include:

Tour of the Noosa Landfill - Tuesday, November 14.

Workshop - Easy ways to grow food in small spaces and pots - 10am Wednesday, November 15 at Cooroy Library, and; 10am Friday, November 17 at Noosaville Library.

Noosa Men's Shed furniture repair morning - bring your old furniture along to see if it can be repaired - 10-11.30am, Thursday, November 16 at Rotary Way, Noosa Heads.

Outdoor movie, Finding Dory - 6.30pm Friday, November 17 at Noosaville Lions Park, Gympie Tce.

Got any questions about recycling? Come along and find out what can and can't be recycled - 3pm Tuesday, November 14 at Noosa Aquatic Centre; 10am Wednesday, November 15 at Cooroy Library; 10am Friday, November 17 at Noosaville Library, and; 8am Saturday, November 18 at Bunnings Noosaville.

Free e-waste drop off, 8am-4pm, Saturday, November 18 at Bunnings Noosaville.

Pre-loved clothing market - Another Woman's Closet - 8am Sunday, November 19, Noosa Leisure Centre.

Participation in all of the workshop events is free.

National Recycling Week is a Planet Ark initiative to promote the environmental benefits of recycling. Now in its 22nd year, the established annual campaign continues to educate and stimulate behaviour change.

Friday Forum today

The Friends of Kinaba, who have been working in partnership with national parks and under the auspice and great assistance of the Noosa Integrated Catchment Association, will be addressing the Noosa Parks Association Friday Forum this morning about their efforts to preserve the Sir Thomas Hiley information centre at the entrance to the Upper Noosa River National Park.

The talk will be from 10.30am at the environment centre in Wallace Park.