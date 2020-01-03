Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The free Bus Loop service to Hastings St.
The free Bus Loop service to Hastings St.
News

Noosa goes ‘loopy’ over bus service

Peter Gardiner
3rd Jan 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA’S free ride, which runs until January 27 as part of the Go Noosa congestion buster, so far has been judged a success going by local online social media comments.

And the trial of the ‘Loop Bus’ service 065, which left about every 15 minutes from Noosa Junction opposite The J, travelled along to Noosa AFL grounds and on to Hastings St, appears to be a winner.

The council promised a park and ride experience for free, for “a stress free airconditioned ride all the way to town”.

This service, which is bound to be repeated over the Easter peak holiday period, received the thumbs up from Dianne Masson: “Park n ride to Hastings St and no parking stress, can we have it all the time?”

Brenda Gillies commented: “Used the Loop Bus yesterday – great idea, Noosa Council. No hassle at all.”

Julie Smith gave this service three thumbs up: “Finally NC (Noosa Council)! Excellent service – long may it continue during peak periods.”

Cindy Lee thought the Loop Bus was “very cute” while Brian McInnarney thought it was “great stuff!”

Noosa Council, in partnership with TransLink, is providing free bus travel on:

  • Route 626 Tewantin to Sunrise Beach via Noosa Heads.
  • Route 627 Tewantin to Sunshine Beach via Noosa Heads.
  • Route 628 Noosa Parklands to Noosa Junction via Noosa Civic.
  • Route 629 Tewantin to Noosa Junction via Noosa Civic.
  • Route 632 Noosa to Cooran via Cooroy and Pomona.
  • Temporary Route 064 Peregian Beach to Noosa Heads
  • Temporary Route 065 Go Noosa Loop.
go noosa loop bus noosa council noosa transport
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Listen and act as warnings save lives: Minister

        premium_icon Listen and act as warnings save lives: Minister

        News How forced evacuations in fire emergencies have saved lives on the Sunshine Coast this fire season.

        Real life Mary Poppins struggles to find a family

        premium_icon Real life Mary Poppins struggles to find a family

        News Noosa’s answer to Mary Poppins cannot find a family to work for.

        Roadie gives rare insight into his unusual world

        premium_icon Roadie gives rare insight into his unusual world

        News Howard Freeman on what it's like to work with superstars.

        Firework turnout strong despite fire ban

        premium_icon Firework turnout strong despite fire ban

        News Celebrations continued in Noosa as locals enjoyed fireworks to ring in 2020...