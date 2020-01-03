Noosa goes ‘loopy’ over bus service

NOOSA’S free ride, which runs until January 27 as part of the Go Noosa congestion buster, so far has been judged a success going by local online social media comments.

And the trial of the ‘Loop Bus’ service 065, which left about every 15 minutes from Noosa Junction opposite The J, travelled along to Noosa AFL grounds and on to Hastings St, appears to be a winner.

The council promised a park and ride experience for free, for “a stress free airconditioned ride all the way to town”.

This service, which is bound to be repeated over the Easter peak holiday period, received the thumbs up from Dianne Masson: “Park n ride to Hastings St and no parking stress, can we have it all the time?”

Brenda Gillies commented: “Used the Loop Bus yesterday – great idea, Noosa Council. No hassle at all.”

Julie Smith gave this service three thumbs up: “Finally NC (Noosa Council)! Excellent service – long may it continue during peak periods.”

Cindy Lee thought the Loop Bus was “very cute” while Brian McInnarney thought it was “great stuff!”

Noosa Council, in partnership with TransLink, is providing free bus travel on: