Noosa going grey in a big way but staying fit

STAYING ACTIVE: Jeremy Honeyman believes Noosa may be ageing faster but it is staying active like himself.

STAYING ACTIVE: Jeremy Honeyman believes Noosa may be ageing faster but it is staying active like himself. Peter Gardiner

OFTEN seen as a green stronghold, the latest shire snapshot shows Noosa locals are rapidly going grey, with young bloods increasingly growing rarer in the years ahead.

In just a quarter of a century, the latest "community profile”, that is based on 2016 Census figures and council's own data, shows Noosa's median age has blown out from 37 years to 47.8.

This compares to the 2016 state median of just 37.3, which is projected to rise to 39.9 by 2036.

Noosa's average age, according to council CEO Brett de Chastel, would be one of the highest in the state and was told by staff only the Fraser Coast was older.

And the prediction is that by 2036, the council and aged care services will be having to deal with the demands of a population that on average has cracked the half century in age (50.6).

This profile warns by 2036 the ages 20 to 40 years being extremely under-represented in Noosa and all ages over 55 "extremely over-represented”.

Retired former Sydney lawyer Jeremy Honeyman, 74, of Noosaville thinks Noosa's aged population likes to keep fit and active.

He had ridden his bike down to the public exercise machines beside the river as part of his daily morning workout.

"I think it (the older demographic) is great. People take advantage of the natural infrastructure and amenities,” Mr Honeyman said.

However he said there has to be more support for the sort of technological industries that should be secured to attract and retain young folk in Noosa.

Mr Honeyman said there needed to be greater skilled opportunities and careers in Noosa, which mostly offered hospitality and tourism positions for locals.

Councillors on Tuesday discussed the impacts on this lack of people of prime working age 25 to 40.

Cr Brian Stockwell said said it was "imperative to see how we can make this community more attractive to that age group”.

The report, said between 1991 and 2016 "there has been a significant proportional decrease in young children (up to 10 years of age) and in younger adults of 20 to 39 years which generally covers the age groups having children”.

"Every age group over 50 has noticeably increased. Over 31 per cent of Noosaville residents are 65 years or older with the figures for Noosa Heads and Tewantin also around the 30 per cent mark.”

The percentage of persons aged 65 years and over receiving the age pension for Noosa Shire was 60.7, being lower than the State's figure of 66.4 per cent. However the figure was as high as 86.1 per cent for Peregian Beach - Marcus Beach, then 71.8 per cent for Tewantin. It was lowest in Noosa Heads at just 38.5.

"At the 2016 Census there were 4954 lone person households in Noosa Shire (up from 4200 ten years earlier),” the snapshot said.

"While lone person households were some 24.6 per cent for the shire, the rate for Noosaville was close to 30 per cent and as low as 19.5 per cent in Noosa hinterland.”

There were more than 8440 households in Noosa Shire comprising two person households and the average household size in 2016 was 2.4 persons.

"At its highest, the rate was 2.6 for Noosa hinterland and lowest was 2.1 in Noosaville.”