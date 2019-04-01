Noosa going plastic-free is good for business

PROUD: The team at Vanilla Food in Noosa Junction are Plastic Free Champions.

A NATIONAL provider of green packaging and composting services has joined Noosa's plastic-free push.

Biopak has joined a growing list of businesses' product discounts to help other enterprises joining the Plastic Free Noosa waste reduction program make this switch.

PFN project co-ordinator Chad Buxton said Noosa was making great progress towards a cleaner environment thanks to the commitment of many local businesses that were switching away from single-use plastics.

"Plastic Free Noosa has been working with local cafes, restaurants, markets and events over the last year to eliminate single-use plastic packaging, replacing it with reusable or compostable alternatives,” he said.

"Many local businesses have been thinking about switching for a while but don't know where to start. Not only can we provide advice and resources, we've also been working with suppliers to help make it easier for them.'

Mr Buxton said Biopak was offering new program members a 5 per cent discount on their products for the first three months.

"Biopak are pleased to support this program, which we feel embodies our philosophy of a circular economy,” Biopak chief executive Gary Smith said.

"We offer sustainable food packaging for businesses who, like us, want to preserve and protect the environment for current and future generations. We're keen to see businesses signing up to this great program and making changes towards more sustainable practices.”

Businesses that sign up to Plastic Free Noosa at www.plasticfreenoosa.org/ join can access the discount online or through a number of local distributors.

Once a business has eliminated six key plastic items, they are crowned a Plastic Free Champion.

The project has 42 Plastic Free Champions, who together have saved more than 2.5 million pieces of plastic from being used since February 2018.

"We encourage everyone to really get on board and support these businesses,” Mr Buxton said.

"It really makes a difference.”