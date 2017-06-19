23°
Noosa golfers tee off for breast cancer

19th Jun 2017 4:00 PM
IN THE PINK: Raye Cairns, Maggie Ross, Wyn Boustead and Connie Gordon won first prize for the best dressed team at the charity golf day.
IN THE PINK: Raye Cairns, Maggie Ross, Wyn Boustead and Connie Gordon won first prize for the best dressed team at the charity golf day.

NOOSA Golf Club's women members held a very successful Tee Off for Breast Cancer Research fundraising golf competition this year under perfect blue skies.

The competition began with a shotgun start and each team of ladies set off with one pink ball, animal tokens and pink relief string, enjoying fun games along the way with the intention of still having their pink ball at the end of the game.

This year's Pink Ball Charity Day received very generous sponsorship from local businesses, clubs and resorts, Noosa Golf Club, the Noosa Pro Shop and also from the women club members.

Around 140 ladies participated and, as usual, the course was in great condition and the weather was perfect.

Creativity won the day with Raye Cairns, Maggie Ross, Wyn Boustead and Connie Gordon named the best dressed team.

Topics:  fundraiser noosa noosa golf club noosa pro shop pink ball charity day research

