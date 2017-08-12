Groups and individuals commended in state awards

Slow Food Noosa has been nominated for Community group of the Year Award for the Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

FOUR Noosa organisations have been nominated for the Queensland Community Achievement Awards, as well as two forward thinking individuals for their dedication to their groups.

Groups:

Historical Research Society

The Cooroy-Noosa Genealogical and Historical Research society has been nominated for the community group of the year award for its contribution to education in the shire.

"Our centre offers access to our local history archive documents, and the rewarding experience of researching one's own family history," honorary secretary Julie Kinloch said.

"The community of the Noosa Shire benefit from our expertise."

Slow Food Noosa

Slow Food Noosa has been nominated in the community group of the year award for its dedication to ethical food production.

"The (Slow Food) movement ... recognises the strong connection between plate, planet, people, politics and culture," president Erika Hackett said.

"By being informed about how our food is produced and supporting those who produce it, we become a part of and a partner in the production process."

Supporters of Rainbow Adolescents

Supporters of Rainbow Adolescents, or SORA, has been nominated in the community group of the year award for developing a safe space for LGBTIQ+ young people.

After having support withdrawn for a similar group to be established at his school, student and SORA founder Sam Bouzanquet created the online forum for local adolescents to openly discuss issues and experiences of identifying as LGBTIQ+.

NoosaCare Inc

NoosaCare Inc has been nominated for the excellence in aged care award for its progressive and compassionate approach to caring for the elderly.

"Noosacare has a team of over 300 employees and over 100 volunteers who work together to provide a life worth living for the residents," NoosaCare Inc's Sandra Gilbert said.

"NoosaCare is not for profit and continues to be owned by the community."

People:

Sam Bouzanquet has been nominated in or his outstanding work with SORA.

Sam Bouzanquet from SORA

Sam Bouzanquet has been nominated as an individual in the Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

Sam is the founder of LGBTIQ+ support group SORA after finding there was little resources and support for young people coming to terms with their sexuality.

"As a young gay man myself I tried to find support groups, information or even just friends at school who were like me, but I couldn't," he said.

"I believe having this conversation will help reduce fear of our community. People fear things they do not understand, so we need to give them the information to understand."

Slow Food Noosa president Erika Hackett. Alan Lander

Slow Food Noosa president Erika Hackett

Slow Food Noosa president Erika Hackett has also been nominated as a contender for the community hero award.

"Slow Food Noosa is passionate about the local food system, to instil farmer autonomy, food security, sustainable practices from farm to plate and to create a healthier ecosystem and in turn a healthier community," Ericka said.

"My role as president has been very fulfilling over the past six years.

"We need to leave behind a better place for the next generation."