26°
News

Groups and individuals commended in state awards

Amber Macpherson | 11th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Slow Food Noosa has been nominated for Community group of the Year Award for the Queensland Community Achievement Awards.
Slow Food Noosa has been nominated for Community group of the Year Award for the Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FOUR Noosa organisations have been nominated for the Queensland Community Achievement Awards, as well as two forward thinking individuals for their dedication to their groups.

Groups:

Historical Research Society

The Cooroy-Noosa Genealogical and Historical Research society has been nominated for the community group of the year award for its contribution to education in the shire.

"Our centre offers access to our local history archive documents, and the rewarding experience of researching one's own family history," honorary secretary Julie Kinloch said.

"The community of the Noosa Shire benefit from our expertise."

Slow Food Noosa

Slow Food Noosa has been nominated in the community group of the year award for its dedication to ethical food production.

"The (Slow Food) movement ... recognises the strong connection between plate, planet, people, politics and culture," president Erika Hackett said.

"By being informed about how our food is produced and supporting those who produce it, we become a part of and a partner in the production process."

Supporters of Rainbow Adolescents

Supporters of Rainbow Adolescents, or SORA, has been nominated in the community group of the year award for developing a safe space for LGBTIQ+ young people.

After having support withdrawn for a similar group to be established at his school, student and SORA founder Sam Bouzanquet created the online forum for local adolescents to openly discuss issues and experiences of identifying as LGBTIQ+.

NoosaCare Inc

NoosaCare Inc has been nominated for the excellence in aged care award for its progressive and compassionate approach to caring for the elderly.

"Noosacare has a team of over 300 employees and over 100 volunteers who work together to provide a life worth living for the residents," NoosaCare Inc's Sandra Gilbert said.

"NoosaCare is not for profit and continues to be owned by the community."

People:

 

Sam Bouzanquet has been nominated in or his outstanding work with SORA.
Sam Bouzanquet has been nominated in or his outstanding work with SORA.

Sam Bouzanquet from SORA

Sam Bouzanquet has been nominated as an individual in the Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

Sam is the founder of LGBTIQ+ support group SORA after finding there was little resources and support for young people coming to terms with their sexuality.

"As a young gay man myself I tried to find support groups, information or even just friends at school who were like me, but I couldn't," he said.

"I believe having this conversation will help reduce fear of our community. People fear things they do not understand, so we need to give them the information to understand."

 

Slow Food Noosa president Erika Hackett.
Slow Food Noosa president Erika Hackett. Alan Lander

Slow Food Noosa president Erika Hackett

Slow Food Noosa president Erika Hackett has also been nominated as a contender for the community hero award.

"Slow Food Noosa is passionate about the local food system, to instil farmer autonomy, food security, sustainable practices from farm to plate and to create a healthier ecosystem and in turn a healthier community," Ericka said.

"My role as president has been very fulfilling over the past six years.

"We need to leave behind a better place for the next generation."

Noosa News

Topics:  cooroy-noosa genealogical and historical research erika hackett noosa noosacare inc queensland community achievement awards sam bouzanquet slow food noosa sora

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Noosa sisters share model ambition

Noosa sisters share model ambition

Britney and Sophie hopeful supermodels

Sharleen's dream for Philippines

BEAUTY QUEEN: Noosa-raised photography student Sharleen Christie is a finalist in Miss Philippines-Australia.

Photography student hopes to change poverty in Philippines

Forest link could help koala genes

SAFETY FIRST: Koalas can get round incomplete fencing and on to roads.

Corridor would help koala 'tribes' intermix

Sofitel's Riviera Bar and Lounge opens on Noosa River

Sofitel venue manager Valeria Detzel and Riviera Bar and Lounge manager Grant Hawthorne.

Sofitel's new Riviera Bar and Lounge opened last week

Local Partners

Janet's the Walk For Women's Cancers poster girl

Eumundi's Janet Kake named Face of the 2017 Sunshine Coast Walk For Women's Cancers

Bundle of puppies and some hot dogs for charity

SmartPups will be opening its first fundraiser shop to help "future-proof" its organisation.

A "bundle of puppies” is coming to Noosa - that's right.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

BILLIONAIRE Elon Musk phoned the Gold Coast Bulletin to defend the reputation of his Hollywood actress girlfriend Amber Heard.

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Xavier Rudd told: 'Get those f***ing dogs off the beach'

ROOTS musician and Byron Shire local Xavier Rudd has fronted Byron Bay Local Court on an assault charge.

Musician Xavier Rudd said a man "screamed” at him to "f*ck off”

The best '80s-era classic films to show the kids

Spend some quality family time together by reviving the old movie favourites on your preferred streaming service.

Stay At Home Mum with Jody Allen

Hip Hop star sings to end domestic violence

Jeff Fitzpatrick-ILLY Caloundra Music Festival 2016.

Weeks before his arrival in Gladstone, Illy has released a new song.

Brady Bunch Look No Further! 7 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms Renovated Queenslander Classic!

32 Hill Street, Woombye 4559

House 7 4 4 $779,000

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 32 Hill Street, Woombye. This elegant Queenslander, circa 1925, is a genuine Woombye classic - super-sized, close...

Opportunity Knocks at this Hot Location

37/8 Lyon Street, Dicky Beach 4551

Unit 3 1 1 Auction onsite...

Opportunity is knocking at this hot location with the option of buying this unit and/or Unit 36. Whether you are looking to downsize, secure an investment...

Quiet Resort Living Beachside

36/8 Lyon Street, Dicky Beach 4551

Unit 2 1 1 Auction onsite...

Auction Location: On site. Opportunity is knocking at this hot location with the option of buying this unit and/or unit 37. Whether you’re looking to downsize...

Another Property Sold by Shannon Beavis!

21/120-122 Duporth Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 1 $489,000

Not many words are needed for this stunning apartment in the iconic Trafalgar Towers. The two bedroom north facing apartment sits on the river, giving you...

180-degree Panoramic Ocean Views!

26/174 Alexandra Parade, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 2 1 Auction 17th...

Entertain that dream of owning a beachfront holiday apartment with this two bedroom, two bathroom unit right across from Alexandra Headland's stunning beach.

Brand New Villas &quot;On Top&quot; of Buderim

2/21 Horseshoe Bend, Buderim 4556

Duplex 3 2 2 Villa 2: $879,000...

Brand new luxury villas in one of Buderim's premier streets. Spacious open plan living with ocean breeze and 180 degree views. Featuring a stunning kitchen with...

Brand New Villa &quot;On Top&quot; of Buderim

1/21 Horseshoe Bend, Buderim 4556

Duplex 3 2 2 Villa 1: $949,000...

Brand new luxury villa in one of Buderim's premier streets. Spacious open plan living with ocean breeze and 180 degree views. Featuring a stunning kitchen with...

New Executive-Style Living In Peregian Springs

11 Radiata Place, Peregian Springs 4573

House 4 2 3 Auction On Site...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 11 Radiata Pl, Peregian Springs; this brand new, four bedroom, two bathroom, executive style home, is located just...

River, Ocean, Parks - Excellsior Apartments

9/104 River Esplanade, Mooloolaba 4557

Unit 1 1 1 Offers Over...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 9/104 River Esplanade, Mooloolaba; a spacious first floor apartment opposite the Mooloolah River, with glorious...

Riverfront Glory!

8/104 River Esplanade, Mooloolaba 4557

Unit 1 1 1 Offers Over...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 8/104 River Esplanade, Mooloolaba; a fully furnished one bedroom apartment in the "Excellsior" complex showcasing...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Seaside exuberance is sure to impress

Holiday heaven by the beach at Noosa

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Perfect renovator opportunity

Great bones in great Sunshine Beach position

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!