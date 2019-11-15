Noosa has first mayoral and she means business

NOOSA has its first mayoral challenger to try and unplace Tony Wellington in former practising barrister Clare Stewart.

Ms Stewart, a local business operator and a mother of three, said she Noosa deserved a council with a vision for the future that offered: a true voice to Noosa residents and business”.

“We have the good fortune to live in one of the most beautiful destinations in the world,” Ms Stewart said.

“But Noosa is far more than a tourism icon. It is a place many of us elect to call home, where small business should thrive, and the needs of the residents and ratepayers should be considered first.”

Ms Stewart said Noosa Council could better service its community through openness, accountability, and transparency when it came to planning, decision-making, and administration.

With the motto, “our community needs a voice and I’m here to listen”, Ms Stewart said she is looking forward to meeting members of the Noosa community and hearing what they have to say.

“My focus is on providing a platform and a voice for all people at all times, with the best interests of the residents and ratepayers of Noosa being paramount to any discussion,” she said.

“The people of Noosa deserve a Mayor who listens to what they have to say, supports them with state-of-the-art services, and maintains and protects this beautiful environment while allowing the residents who live here to thrive.

“Whether it’s streamlining the red tape required of small business or looking at issues with planning, I’m here to understand and speak out on the issues that matter to the people of Noosa.”

He next “order of business” was to work with the community to represent the issues that mattered most to them. In the coming weeks, she will be visiting the major townships and has established a website outlining her vision for Noosa, and has a Facebook page entitled ‘clarefornoosamayor’.

She will also open the doors to an office where she can meet with residents and ratepayers.

Ms Stewart, who has lived in Noosa for more than a decade, was the founder of two local businesses, and her husband Cam has also owned and operated a family-run small to medium business in the region for 25 years.

He is a former Noosa Dolphin player and together they support a number of charities, with Ms Stewart a board director of the charity YoungCare.

Ms Stewart has a Bachelor of Business, Bachelor of Laws, Master of Laws, and is a keynote speaker