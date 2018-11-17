Noosa has growing crisis as it mounts panadanus fightback

FIGHTBACK: Joel Fostin is helping to save pandanus across the shire coast

FIGHTBACK: Joel Fostin is helping to save pandanus across the shire coast

A SURVEY of the 4200 pandanus plants along the Noosa Shire coastal zone and Noosa National Park revealed heavy infestations in high profile areas and low and decreasing population numbers.

Coastal ecologist Joel Fostin has completed research after receiving funding from the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation to survey and treat Noosa's ailing pandanus population.

Deputy mayor Frank Wilkie said pandanus in Hastings St, Noosa Main Beach and Peregian Village were especially found to be heavily affected by leaf hopper outbreaks.

"Infection rates at Main Beach were found to have sky-rocketed from zero trees in 2016 to 22 affected Pandanus in 2018,” he said.

"All of which would certainly be in a critical state had it not been for Joel's intervention under this project put forward by the Peregian Beach Community Association.

"One of the great spin-offs from this project has been Noosa Council funding Noosa and District Landcare to sprout hundreds of pandanus seeds for future replanting to help restore populations.”

Dozens of concerned locals have joined Joel in hands-on mitigation work with damaged plants, revegetation and regeneration work including plantings and direct seeding of over a thousand seeds.

"Thanks to the support of the NBRF, I was able to collaborate with council, QPWS (Queensland Parks and Wildlife) and educate members of the community on the threats to pandanus populations, how to protect and how to restore them,” Joel said.

Mr Fostin said the resilience of the shire's pandanus population was largely due to the previous replanting efforts of local bush care groups.

"Many of the surviving mature pandanus are so damaged their fruit production is extremely low and the stress greatly reduces the reproductive capability,” Joel said.

"Most of the healthy plants found adjacent to beach access tracks were planted some 15 years ago, however they have not yet reached reproductive maturity.”

Mr Fostin's report said pandanus leaf hopper induced dieback plus competition with invasive weeds and grass species have caused drastic changes to ecosystems and the abundance of native plant species, including pandanus.

"If not for the planting and weed control efforts of bush care groups, things would be much different.

"The growth and spread of existing and newly emerging weed species far exceeds the amount that is currently being controlled,” Joel said.

Mr Fostin's field surveys found the majority of original pandanus communities across the shire's coastal foredune areas were either decimated, reduced or compromised.

"Joel had the necessary expertise and initiative to seek PBCA's support to secure NBRF funding,” PBCA's environment co-ordinator, Rochelle Gooch said.

"His ability to communicate, educate and enthuse communities across the shire, alongside his practical hands-on approach, ensured the project's success beyond the original concept, including the discovery of a new insect species,” said

Findings will contribute to ongoing research through online government database resources as well as a pandanus dieback education Facebook page.