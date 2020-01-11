Menu
Noosa headed for possible storm, rain this weekend

Caitlin Zerafa
by
11th Jan 2020 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA could be headed for a wet weekend with a 90 per cent chance of rain tomorrow, and a possible thunderstorm.

Today's temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The partly cloud sky is will hang around with a 40 per cent chance of rain this evening.

"There is a chance of a thunderstorm late this afternoon and evening with light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening," BOM predicted.

On Sunday the chance of rain will increase to 90 per cent. Temperatures are expected to drop to a maximum of 26 degrees and the day to remain cloudy.

"There is a very high chance of showers, tending to rain at times in the morning and early afternoon."

"The chance of a thunderstorm about the hinterland with light winds becoming south to southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h in the middle of the day."

Today's fire danger rating is high and the UV index is extreme.

At 10am Saturday, January 11 BOM issued a Marine Wind Warning for Sunshine Coast waters.

bom noosa weather weather
