FULL FLIGHT: Kai Thompson in action.
Sport

Noosa Heads young guns cool running at Aussies

20th Apr 2018 5:35 AM

NOOSA Heads golden boy Kai Thompson has set the sand on fire at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships outside Perth.

Thompson has taken out the the Under 15 male sprint and flags double.

His club supporters reckoned with that steely, focused look in his eye, he looked like he'd won both events even before the gun went off.

Kai's club mates Amy Kibble and Finella Gibbs-Beal's intense training leading up to Aussies also paid off.

Finella made the final of the surf race under challenging conditions. beach specialist Amy also just missed out on the board final by a couple of spots.

The girls making the quarter finals of board rescue and Amy came fourth in the Under 14 female sprints and sixth in the Under 14 female flags.

