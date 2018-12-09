Noosa helps give hope

YELLOW is known as a bright, cheerful colour and the smiling faces behind one local charity have gone above and beyond to create hope for Queenslanders dealing with cancer.

At a morning tea last month, Cancer Council Queensland Noosa Branch was awarded most funds raised for 2018 after raising nearly $24,000.

Deputy chair Kathi Gow said the team are proud of their efforts, but mostly grateful for community support.

"All that community support has helped us so much,” Ms Gow said.

"Without them (Noosa community) we wouldn't be able to do what we do.”

Throughout 2018 the Noosa branch organised several fundraising events for cancer research, with the goal to "create hope”.

"We have done our barbecue sausage sizzles at Bunnings, fashion parades, Biggest Morning Tea and, of course, Daffodil Day,” Ms Gow said.

Each year Cancer Council Queensland give the award the highest fundraising branch from each of the nine Queensland regions.

The Sunshine Coast region stretches from Caboolture to Rainbow Beach, so for Noosa this recognition was a great reward for the all.

"Firstly we would like to thank them (Noosa community) for supporting our efforts and also for helping us win,” Ms Gow said.

"It helps the moral of the branch that when we put in the hard work and it gets acknowledged.”

The branch will now look ahead to 2019 and Ms Gow said they are always happy to welcome new members.

Anyone interested in joining can call 0418488067.