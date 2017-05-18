Noosa high students join Duke of Edinburgh program

NOOSA District State High School's Duke of Edinburgh program participants are in training for the Great Murray River Challenge in November, which is a 404km paddle over five days to raise money for charity.

The Duke of Edinburgh program requires students to complete work in developing new skills, physical activities and volunteering and to undertake adventurous journeys including a mid-winter trip to Girraween National Park.

Silver Award participants are required to participate in bushwalking, navigation, field and survival skills, risk assessments, nutrition and food planning, meteorology and field based first aid.

The students aim to attain their Silver Award at the end of Term 3 and, if successful, will go on to start the Gold Award.

Program coordinator Dean McMaster believes the students "transform into better versions of themselves” through the challenges faced.

"These kids are here for a variety of reasons, disengaged, poor behaviour patterns, but take them out of the traditional academic environment and they prove themselves resilient, resourceful and successful,” Mr McMaster said.

Donations are appreciated. Contact Mr McMaster on dmcma41@ eq.edu.au if you can assist.