Noosa High's Viking warriors set sail to conquer brave new worlds

VIKING DECREE: Viking Queen Brig Muir wants her Year 12s to take on the challenges of life.

WITH a striking channelling of a Viking high queen Noosa District State High School Year 12 co-ordinator Bridge Muir has sent the class of 2016 on a lifelong quest to find their own personal Valhalla.

Dressed in character she extolled the outgoing Year 12s "Vikings”, after their epic 1000 days sailing through secondary school's unchartered waters, to prepare to reboard the longboat for the next voyage.

"Go forward to change and shape this wonderful world with your innovative ideas, tenacity and spirit. The world is waiting for you,” she said.

"A strong Viking is one who feels deeply and loves fiercely. Tears flow abundantly as laughter.

"A strong Viking is both soft and powerful, both practical and spiritual and their essence is a gift to the world.

"Year 12 Vikings have taken on responsibilities and commitments for the good of all on the longship.”

She said the Year 12s have proven to be resilient, determined and skilful.

"You have gained knowledge, expertise and honed your craft and talents to ensure that your wildest dreams beyond this longship journey will come to fruition,” she said.

"You have made life-long friends and have inspired all those who set forth to follow in your footsteps.

"I hope you have all been taking note, Year 10 and Year 11! There is a big boat and very large helmets to fill.

"There is a saying: If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. Each individual member of this Year 12 crew has made their own unique contribution to the educational experience of the whole.

"Take a moment to congratulate yourselves for the hard work you have just completed. Your parents and teachers are proud of each and every one of you.

"It has been an honour and privilege to be a part of your journey and we wish you happiness and success as we launch you on your next adventure into the future.”