The 2019 Noosa Summer Hill Climb has been cancelled due to bushfires in the area.
Noosa Hill Climb cancelled in wake of bushfire emergency

Michele Sternberg
9th Nov 2019 8:32 AM

RACING in the Noosa Summer Hill Climb was set to begin at 8.30am this morning, but bushfires in the area have forced organisers to cancel the two-day event.

The Noosa Hill Climb is organised twice a year by the Noosa Beach Classic Car Club.

Organisers this morning said the decision was made to cancel both days of racing as “a safety precaution”.

All competitors and their vehicles are reportedly out of the area and safe.

In the hill climb, drivers tackle the picturesque Gyndier Drive which winds through bushland in Tewantin, off Cooroy Noosa Road, which is just south of Cooroibah.

Residents of Cooroibah, and areas of Tewantin and Noosa North Shore were evacuated yesterday afternoon and evening as the bushfire threat escalated.

This morning residents woke to the news that one home had been confirmed destroyed.

