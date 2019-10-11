Noosa hills will be alive with the Sound of Music

Margaret Courtney in The Sound of Music

Margaret Courtney in The Sound of Music

THE Sound of Music is one of the world’s most loved movies. The musical

score by Rodgers and Hammerstein is amazing. Noosa Arts Theatre presents this musical love story and as usual the talent on the stage is nothing less than breathtaking.

The musical is set in Austria on the eve of the Anschluss in 1938, and tells the story of

Maria, who takes a job as governess to a large family while she decides whether to become

a nun. She falls in love with the children, as well as their widowed father, Captain Von Trapp.

Femke van der Kallen plays the part of Maria and proves yet again why she commands lead

roles. Van der Kallen has shone in many of the Coast’s most successful theatre shows. You might have seen her in: Side by Side by Sondheim, Oliver, Spamalot, A Chorus Line, and Funny Girl. She is thrilled to join the cast of The Sound of Music and excited to have the

opportunity to step into the shoes of the role of Maria.

One cannot see The Sound of Music and not include in the listing of most talented

performers without mentioning the role of The Mother Abbess. This role is played by much-

loved Noosa Arts Theatre veteran Margaret Courtney. Courtney has been with Noosa Arts

Theatre for more than 25 years, first treading the boards in Barnum in 1993. She always

shows true talent and that of countless hours of preparing for such a role. Courtney is also

the theatre’s Wardobe Mistress and doesn’t disappoint, creating a visual feast for

the eyes.

Russell Krause is playing Captain Von Trapp and has a wealth of experience.

As a professional actor for more than 30 years, Krause has performed for Queensland Theatre Company, TN Theatre, La Boite and QPAC. He has featured in films

including The Delinquents (with Kylie Minogue), Hildegarde, and Swimming Upstream (with Judy

Davis and Geoffrey Rush) His television appearances include commercials (XXXX,

Fosters, and Suncorp). This is his first play with Noosa Arts.

With its unforgettable score, The Sound of Music touches the hearts of all ages and brims over with some of the most memorable songs including My Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi, The Lonely Goatherd, Sixteen Going on Seventeen, and of course the glorious title song, The Sound of Music. It’s the perfect family treat.

DATES

Cut-price preview November 14 at 7.30pm, all tickets $33

Gala Opening Night November 15 at 7.30pm, includes complimentary drink and light supper, all tickets $45

Evenings November 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 and 30 at 7.30pm

Matinees November 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30 at 2pm

TICKETS

Adults $38 | Concession $33

Member/Group $31 | U18 $28

Box office Tuesday-Friday 10am-2pm

163 Weyba Rd, Noosaville, 5449 9343