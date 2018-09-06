Noosa hinterland escape

NESTLED in Arbour Place, this immaculately finished hinterland home will entice you upon entry with formal garden lines that merge into lush and layered established tropical gardens to create an ambiance of balance, relaxation and privacy.

As the electronic gates close behind you, the journey up the private driveway that is bordered with scattered tree ferns, spider lilies and orchids leading to a grand water fountain.

Entry into the home is via a statement leadlight glass front door. Exuding class and a feeling of complete freedom is the open living spaces that have been designed with 2.7metre ceilings and polished blackbutt floors.

Home professionals can retreat in their own exclusive office space alternatively this space would be ideal as fifth bedroom with built-ins already in place.

Finished with a touch of elegance the luxurious kitchen features new Caesar stone benchtops, a stainless steel ilve gas-electric range with matching range hood, under-bench dishwasher, ample quality cabinetry and a sit up server's bench connecting to the poolside decks and entertaining area.

Both the main and guest suites are finished with floor to ceiling porcelain tiled ensuites. Additional bedrooms all open to either front or rear verandas.

Seamlessly flowing from the indoors is the outdoor entertaining area that overlooks the 10.5m by 4.5metre wet-edge concrete swimming pool with a full-length seating bench and an air jet blower feature.

Additional finishing touches complimenting the property are ducted reverse cycle dehumidifying air-conditioning, ducted vacuum, 18 solar panels offering 3.5kw power, three-phase power, back-to-base security system, a Biocycle water treatment plant, two 22,500 litre water tanks and one extra tank which is filled from the on-site potable bore and irrigates the lawn and garden areas.

Ample car accommodation is in place with the three-door shed with mezzanine floor at the top of the driveway, giving you three to four car spaces plus the carport next to the home offers further space for another three to four vehicles.

With nothing left to do but move in, don't delay to secure your piece of paradise in the hinterland within minutes to Noosa and the lifestyle that accompanies it.

DOONAN

69 Arbour Place

5 Bed, 3 Bath, 7 Car, Pool

Features: Immaculately finished hinterland home, high ceilings, blackbutt floors, air-conditioning. Wet-edge concrete swimming pool. On 0.61ha with gated entry, 12m by 9m shed, solar power

Price: Contact agent

Agent: Fiona Winter Realty

Contact: Fiona Winter 0438 138 667