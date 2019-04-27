Noosa hinterland fish kill could be storm-related

POLLUTION has been ruled out as the likely cause of a fish kill recently at Kin Kin Creek where it meets the Noosa River.

Ms Bolton said a state investigation saw the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services rangers gathered "a sub-sample of the estimated 300 dead fish identified as being a single species - bony bream”.

"Based on the analytical results of the fish samples and visual observations gathered at the time, we have been advised it is likely that the fish deaths were due to a natural occurrence and not related to human activities or chemical contamination,” she said.

Her office was told the Environmental Services and Regulation-organised investigation found the most likely cause was from recent storm activity in the area.

"Bony bream are apparently very susceptible to any sudden changes in conditions,” Ms Bolton said.

"These can include a sudden flush of fresh water, sudden changes in temperature or even lighting strikes to the water or banks.

"There was no sign of scale loss or markings around the gills that would indicate disease or impact from gill netting, and the samples were analysed for a broad range of man-made chemicals.”