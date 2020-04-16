Noosa hinterland’s ‘voice’ wants shire-wide council approach

THE one Future Noosa candidate to win through to a seat at the Noosa Council table, Councillor Karen Finzel, firmly has it in her mind to see the hinterland receive a fair go along with the rest of the shire.

“It is tremendous to represent the entire shire and be a voice for the hinterland,” she said.

“At a personal level it is even more exciting, the links to my family and the town of Pomona go back to th 1940s when my father-in-law John Finzel attended the Ringtail school along with his siblings.”

Cr Finzel said during most of the 1950s her great-uncle was second-in-charge at the Pomona police station.

“In 1986 my husband Craig and I moved to Pomona to raise our family. We became actively involved along with others to see the construction of playgrounds, skateparks and transport services,” she said.

“Like never before we require relevant, authentic and forward-thinking leaders with empathy to face the complexities of governance during these unprecedented times of COVID-19.

“Together we must persevere while acknowledging the importance of imagination as we strive towards innovative and cost-effective outcomes in these times of uncertainty.

“Now is the time to connect with others, thereby achieving our greatest good and see our own worth reflected in the product of our collaborative process,” Cr Finzel said.

Her aim with council was to “create a vision to inspire” and to motivate for change towards a sustainable future “socially, economically and environmentally”.

“The immediate and long-term well being of this community now and into the future is about vital attributes, characterisitics and qualities that contribute to good leadership,” she said.

“Preparedness and critical thinking are paramount – I’m committted to doing my research to remain informed when it comes to making decisions about the long-term sustainability of the Noosa Shire.”

“I will work constructively with others to bring issue to the table, vote as an individual and respect the decision of majority.”

Cr Finzel committed to bringing transparency to the council’s processes, especially the financial decisions.