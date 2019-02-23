Noosa 'ho-hum a drag' for Hubsters according to council rep

TUNED IN: Peregian Digital Hub director Chris Boden says Noosa is the place to be.

TUNED IN: Peregian Digital Hub director Chris Boden says Noosa is the place to be. Peter Gardiner

NOOSA simply does not have the big city hip factor to attract the sort of young tech-savvy entrepreneurs needed to fire up the Peregian Digital Hub.

That is the view of the Noosa Council's youngest representative Councillor Jess Glasgow, who wanted to know how Noosa was to compete for digital talent, during debate on the hub's operational review.

"It's common knowledge that we're really struggling to get the young entrepreneurial people and the young professionals out of the cities and into the Noosa Shire in this industry to try and kick-start these exact incubators,” he said.

"There's really no city life for them here and I can understand why they wouldn't come. How are we going to draw these people here in the future?

"We're not getting those handful of mid-30s start-up guys who are Melbourne and Sydney - why would they move to Noosa for a 54,000 people lifestyle."

"What's the strategic position for this. Is it low rent? Is it free coffees at the kiosk?”

Digital hub director Chris Boden said Noosa's offers incredible opportunities for people from a lifestyle perspective.

He said the combination this with a fantastic business infrastructure and an amazing place to raise families "is a triple whammy that very, very few places in the world can compete with”.

"We're seeing more and more people popping in the hub, young families that have transitioned from various places around Australia and are settling here that are starting to realise that you can run a business from somewhere like Noosa,” Mr Boden said.

"The business infrastructure has improved, the connectivity has improved, and the place is becoming more well known for being able to host and support companies like that.”

Council economic development manager Anthony Dow said he believed the hub's core business is there.

"Already I think in this start of the year we've taken on five, six more tenants,” Mr Dow said.

"Overall we're tracking well, our financials as of the end of December are largely on track and we're looking to expand our co-working membership through more active marketing.”