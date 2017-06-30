Noosa holiday fun for free

BE CREATIVE: Make your own jewellery at Noosaville Library on July 7.

ARE you looking for something to keep the children occupied during the school holidays?

The Noosaville and Cooroy libraries have a range of fun activities, workshops and seminars planned for June and July.

NAIDOC Storytelling + Art with Gregg Dreise, Noosaville Library on July 4, 10-11am and Cooroy Library 1-2pm.

Learn more about indigenous culture with stories, dance and music followed by an opportunity to try your painting skills with indigenous art. Gregg Dreise is the award-winning author of Silly Birds, Mad Magpie and Koo-Koo- Kookaburra. He'll have you laughing like a kookaburra with all his bad jokes. Free. Bookings required.

Mobile Stop of the Month, Noosa Junction, Mobile Library on July 4 and 11, 10.30am-12.30pm.

The Mobile Library visits Noosa Junction (Lanyana Way) every Tuesday morning from 10am-1pm. On July 4 and 11 we will be having a special morning tea between 10.30am-noon. Share a cuppa and connect with the local community. Enjoy a chat with new friends and ask some of the locals about the area. Free. No bookings required.

Brick Flicks, Noosaville Library on July 5, 10-11.30am and Cooroy Library on July 6, 10.30am-noon.

Create your own stop motion film. Working in small groups, participants will design sets, write a script and film using the Stop Motion Studio app. BYO Lego minifigs and devices preloaded with the free Stop Motion Studio app (don't worry if you don't have a device, we can supply one). Ages 8-12. Free. Bookings required.

Trinkets and Treasures, Noosaville Library on July 7, 10-11.30am.

Create your own personalised jewellery and trinkets. Start from scratch or upcycle an existing piece. Whether you're into Steampunk style or something more modern, join us for this fun and creative workshop. All materials provided. Ages 10+. Free. Bookings required.

Mandy Ord Illustration Workshop, Cooroy Library on July 19, 3.30-4.30pm.

Join graphic novel illustrator and cartoonist Mandy Ord for an illustration workshop. Mandy is the author of the award-winning graphic novel Sensitive Creatures and will share her off-beat style and passion for comics. This event is held in partnership with youth literature festival, Voices on the Coast. Ages 12+. Free. Bookings required.

Alison Lester - Free Children's Workshop, Noosaville Library on July 22, 2-3pm.

In this free writer's workshop, Alison, one of Australia's most beloved children's authors will be divulging some of her secrets behind her writing success which make her an icon of Australian children's literature. This event is proudly presented to you by Noosa alive! and Noosa Library Service. Free. Bookings essential. Ages 8-14. Adult must accompany child attending.

Robotics Club, Noosaville Library on July 25, 3.30-4.30pm and Cooroy Library on July 28, 3.30-5.30pm.

Come and join like-minded creators and explore the world of robotics. This club allows children to create, experiment, learn, and play with robotics and coding resources in a team. We have LittleBits, Makey Makeys, and more! All levels of robot enthusiasts welcome. Ages 8+. Free. Bookings required.

Warhammer Club, Noosaville Library every Saturday, 9.30am-1pm.

Interested gamers meet at Noosaville Library to play the popular game. Free, no bookings required, ages 12+.

CoderDojo Sunshine Coast, Noosaville Library every Saturday, 10am-noon.

CoderDojo Sunshine Coast welcomes anyone aged 7-17 to come and learn basic web development (HTML, CSS, JavaScript), app development and game development. No prior knowledge required. Free. Bookings required.

For all bookings and inquiries, phone 53296555 or libraries.noosa.qld.gov.au.

Kids DIY

Bunnings Warehouse Noosaville has regular DIY workshops for children through the school holidays.

Held in-store every Saturday and Sunday, they include holiday fun (July 1-2), art classes (July 8-9), game makers (July 15-16), woodwork (July 22-23) and grow your own (July

29-30).

Workshop times vary so please contact the store on 54305400 or check their website for times.