Noosa holiday providers avoid booking ban disaster

Merrick Davis of Noosa Learn to Surf has been battling his way through a wet Easter holidays.

According to one relieved accommodation manager, Noosa dodged a COVID-19 lockdown "bullet" that would have killed off a booked-out Easter as fast as the Byron Bay Blues Festival.

For Finola Thompson of the Coral Beach Noosa Resort in Noosaville, the declaration by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk that "Easter is good to go" saved the local holiday providers from a repeat of last year's booking ban disaster just in the nick of time.

Now with a fine weekend forecast ahead and a full house at Coral Beach for the rest of the school holidays, a positive Ms Thompson recalled how close they came to another accommodation wipe out.

"There were a lot of nervous people with bookings who we were advising to wait and see what the Premier decides," Ms Thompson said.

She said the positive indications Ms Palaszczuk gave the day before lifting the three-day lockdown on Thursday was enough for their guests to hold their nerve and not cancel.

"For everybody it was a big relief, it was a relief for our (unit) owners, and our guests," Ms Thompson said.

Noosa Main Beach has been attracting crowds over a soggy Easter holidays.

"Queenslanders did everything asked of them and came out in numbers to be tested, so I think we did dodge a bullet."

Ms Thompson said their 43 units played host to multiple family bookings for Easter and the only negative was the persistent wet weather.

She said all their units had been booked out well in advance for Easter holidays while the outlook for May through to June remained up in the air thanks to the virus-induced uncertainties.

"Apart from the peak times like Easter because of COVID people are leaving it later to make bookings," Ms Thompson said.

Despite the crowds, the wet weather took a lot of shine off Easter for surfing instructor Merrick Davis whose Noosa Learn to Surf has been battling the COVID-19 shut-out of international tourists since March last year.

"The wet weather has 'killed us' … half of my business isn't there because the internationals aren't here," Mr Davis said.

"If you don't make your money now you can't get it back in May and June.

"We've got enough to survive, it's just a hang on and wait game and here's hoping the Kiwis can get back in soon."

Mr Davis said the Noosa families who have been braving the wet have been loving the Main Beach surfing lessons with about 12 fronting up for one session on Tuesday morning as the showers abated.

"Every parent who have had their kids down here in the wet say we want them coming back all week," Mr Davis said.