Noosa home best in Australia

GERARD Smith brings the "wow factor” to life.

His latest design, a timeless and elegant multi-million dollar home in the Noosa Hinterland that maximises its panoramic outlook, has won the Noosa building designer the National Design Excellence Award for a record fourth time.

Mr Smith has won this most coveted overall National Design Excellence Award an incredible four times now, cementing his reputation for consistently designing amazing, one-of-a-kind homes.

This year's award is the second year in a row he has received the national award.

"There was some really tough competition this year, with a record number of entrants from all around Australia,” Mr Smith said.

"It's great to be able to put Noosa - and the Sunshine Coast - in the national spotlight for home design excellence.

"To say that I am overwhelmed and humbled is an understatement.

"We have a team of very talented and passionate people who work tirelessly on all of our projects, so to be able to accept this award on behalf of the entire team was extremely gratifying.”

The commitment and passion of Mr Smith to produce creative home designs of supreme quality with timeless and elegant appeal has seen his work expand Australia-wide.

The Panorama House is no exception and stood out for many reasons, according to the judges.

The completely self-sufficient home incorporates passive solar and sustainable design principles and it creates the enviable feeling of being 'on top of the world'.

The home was designed with understated street presence to blend in to the rural neighbourhood, but the rear opens to take full advantage of magnificent panoramic views from the hinterland escarpment through to the ocean coastline.

The National Building Design awards are decided by a panel composed of experts and practitioners in the industry who select the most innovative, masterful and creative designs.

The esteemed judges look for designs that have the perfect balance of creativity and clever product utilisation when deciding on the overall winner.

The winners were announced recently at the prestigious National Building Design Awards dinner held in the Adelaide State Library.