Noosa home gutted in intense fire

The scene outside a houe fire at Dolphie Crescent on Thursday afternoon. Alan Lander

A MILLION dollar Noosa Sound home has been turned to rubble after a tense fire raged yesterday afternoon.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews battled the intense blaze which broke out at 3.23pm.

At least five crews were required on scene to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring homes, with the situation said to be "touch and go”.

Those homes in the immediate vicinity were evacuated - while an elderly man was dragged from the burning house by his son and hospitalised.

He is recovering at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Aftermath of the house fire in Dolphin Crescent this morning. John McCutcheon

The fire was said to have sparked in the garage - where a car was inside - and rapidly spread to the rest of the house.

When fire crews arrived, it was "well involved” and the there were fears the building could collapse.

Last night the scene was left with Queensland Police forensics who this morning said they're treating the fire as "non-suspicious”.

Police tape surrounded the Dolphin Cres three-bedroom home, and fresh photos indicate the extent of the damage.