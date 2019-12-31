Noosa hotel pays homage to traditional owners

RESPECT: The Sebel Noosa recently unveiled a plaque to pay homage to the traditional owner of the land, the Kabi Kabi people.

RESPECT: The Sebel Noosa recently unveiled a plaque to pay homage to the traditional owner of the land, the Kabi Kabi people.

AS the holiday season continues across Noosa, one accommodation provider recently unveiled a work of art as a way to pay homage to region’s traditional owners.

The Sebel Noosa unveiled a plaque featuring artwork by local artist Birrunga Wiradyuri (Robert Henderson) was erected to acknowledge the traditional custodians and a symbol of respect to elders past and present.

Named Galinbundinya Gundyarri Badderam or Waterfall Spirit of Buderim, the peace reflects Wiradyuri’s childhood on the Coast.

“As a child growing up on Badderam (Buderim) in the early 1960s and 1970s, the waterholes on top of the mountain that feeds the creek and waterfalls behind the school were where I spent a lot of time swimming, climbing, exploring, experimenting and generally being immersed in nature,” he said.

“My childhood was spent immersed in the last vestiges of the beauty of the mountain from the care for Country of the traditional owners, the Kabi Kabi peoples of the Kabi Kabi Nation.”

“This piece shows the waterholes at the top left, feeding the creek that turns into a series of cascades and two major waterfalls as viewed from above.”

“This piece is about the lush energy and vegetation of a Badderam (Buderim) past, when the waters were sparkling and full of life and you always drank from the creek.”

“When the waterholes were full of children swimming or fishing for eels and the waterfalls were places of incredibly energy, a sanctuary for wildlife and a blessing to anyone who grew up there.”

“As I understand it, the top waterhole is no longer there, as it has been filled in and the water is now cloudy.”

“This piece also offers opportunity to quietly reflect, consider and take stock of the impact the quality of our stewardship as a community has and will have on coming generations.

I offer my continuing esteem, respect and thanks to the Sovereign People of the Kabi Kabi Nation, acknowledging their care for Country since the first sunrise and acknowledge their Elders past and present.”

RESPECT: The Sebel Noosa recently unveiled a plaque to pay homage to the traditional owner of the land, the Kabi Kabi people.

Traditional custodian and Kabi Kabi tourism business developer by Uncle Brian Warner, the he Sebel Noosa’s General Manager D’Orne Fitzpatrick and Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington were in attendance to unveil the plaque.

“This event is an important milestone for The Sebel Noosa, as it represents our commitment to learn our indigenous story of the area and share this across all of our team and guests along with our ongoing commitment to the Kabi Kabi and indigenous people,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

Discussions have also begun between Uncle Brian, Mr Fitzpatrick, and CEO of Tourism Noosa Melanie Anderson to strengthen and grow Kabi Kabi tourism in Noosa.

During the event, Mr Wellington said how truly important this event is to the local community and indigenous community all throughout Australia.