Noosa housing distress needs addressing

HOUSING NEEDED: Noosa needs more in the way of affordable housing.

HOUSING NEEDED: Noosa needs more in the way of affordable housing. Contributed

ONE of the key social pressure points for Noosa is housing ... or more precisely a lack of affordable housing for its workforce.

And the 2017 housing needs assessment report, prepared for the Noosa Council to help inform its new planning scheme, outlines a daunting challenge ahead.

Other issues identified in Noosa are a lack of accessible or adaptable housing for older people and people with special needs; a mismatch of housing size and household size; and a shortage of affordable and aged accommodation.

"Some 24 per cent of all occupied dwellings in Noosa Shire are usually occupied by one person living alone.

"The highest proportion of two-person households live in three-bedroom dwellings, with the second highest proportion in four-bedroom dwellings. A significant proportion of small households are living in large dwellings.”

The report said housing stress was high in Noosa relative to Brisbane or Queensland, but similar to comparative local government areas.

"At 34.5 per cent, the proportion of low-income households that are renting and experiencing rental stress is higher than other comparative LGAs (except for Fraser Coast), and higher than Brisbane and Queensland.”

And 15.8 per cent of low-income households that are paying a mortgage were experiencing mortgage stress, similar to the other comparative LGAs, but significantly higher than Brisbane or Queensland.

"Low-income households experiencing either rental stress or mortgage stress made up around 16 per cent of all households in other comparative LGAs in 2011.

"This was a significantly higher proportion than for Brisbane with 11.3 per cent or Queensland with 12 per cent.”

The report said Noosa's economic structure was dependent on population-driven industry sectors and tourism, which are among the poorest paid of any industries.

"Affordable key worker accommodation with good access to key tourist and hospitality areas, such as Hastings St, is required.

"The overall conclusion of the assessment is that tourism demand, if it were to continue at its current level over the last decade, could have a substantial impact on the availability and affordability of resident housing. Achieving an appropriate balance of tourist and resident housing needs will be a challenge for the new planning scheme.”