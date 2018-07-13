Menu
Noosa icon on the market

13th Jul 2018 11:35 AM

TRADING in the one location for some five decades, this is an excellent opportunity to purchase a valuable property in the most sought-after riverside precinct of Tewantin.

Recognised across Australia and right around the world, the five-metre high structure at the entrance has been the subject of television and film, and has likely been photographed as often as a Noosa sunset.

The ability to reside and conduct a retail business under the one roof is a rarity in the Noosa Shire.

Footsteps from Lakeside Park where it skirts the Noosa River, the north-facing location is as good as it gets.

Established poinciana and lush garden beds frame the single-level block construction and there is angle parking for multiple vehicles.

The scope to expand on products associated with the sale of shells is limited only by your imagination.

Should prospective purchasers wish to extend upwards with a second storey - subject to council approval, they will be rewarded with filtered river views and great privacy.

TEWANTIN

87 Gympie Street

1 Bed, 1 Bath, 6 Car

Features: Noosa icon. Live and work under one roof. Footsteps from Lakeside Park

Price: $775,000

Agency: Century 21 Conolly Hay Group

Contact: Tim Kenway 0412 145 010

Inspection: By appointment

