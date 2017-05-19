Noosa influential mover now a leading USC force

ONE of Noosa's high achievers has been named University of the Sunshine Coast's new deputy chancellor.

Award-winning small business operator and former local government leader and philanthropist Scott Williams AM is better known locally as the foundation chair of the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation.

Mr Williams owns the management rights for five accommodation complexes in Brisbane and is independent chair of the Audit Committee at Noosa Council.

He has provided hundreds of scholarships to New South Wales students and Mr Williams is continuing his philanthropy by offering 45 USC scholarships.

He was elected to the new deputy chancellor position by the USC Council after being appointed a member in 2012. He is also chairman of its planning and resources committee.

Mr Williams moved to the Sunshine Coast from Armidale in 2012 after 15years on the University of New England Council, where he served as deputy chancellor. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from UNE in 2013.

"It's a privilege and an honour to be appointed deputy chancellor of USC,” Mr Williams said.

"I have a commitment to education for my philanthropy and I want to contribute to its governance.

"Because the university is very fast-growing and therefore exposed to disruptive technology changes, I think future planning will be a focus for me in this role.”

Mr Williams said he was looking forward to learning more about good leadership from new USC Chancellor Sir Angus Houston.

A fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, Mr Williams has extensive experience in economics and financial management.

He became a Member of the Order of Australia in 2012 for services to local government, business, community radio and higher education, and for philanthropy.

He co-founded and ran Petals Network, a florists' relay service, from 1992 to 2011. It operated internationally and won national awards.

He previously owned several independent newspapers on the east coast and spent a year as a mayor in New South Wales when aged in his 30s.

Mr Williams' early career included working for the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations and as a management consultant.

"I still do some advisory work in regional development and I have a deep understanding of the pressures facing regional and rural areas,” he said.