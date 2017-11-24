Noosa innovation push gains new talent

FORGING AHEAD: Innovate Noosa's new-look board set to get down to the business of employing fresh ideas.

A NEW-LOOK Innovate Noosa board is in place after the group's first

AGM last Monday, with

a nomination process

and vote from the floor bringing in fresh new faces to the new Innovate Noosa Board.

Innovate Noosa president Brendan Cass thanked outgoing establishment committee members, including Sandy Bolton, Gary Swanepoel and local entrepreneur Ben Duncan, who's continuing his travels as a digital nomad.

"The establishment

team has delivered on a number of early initiatives to demonstrate what Innovate Noosa can do and ensure it begins its journey with the right structures in place to support innovation in the region,” Mr Cass said.

"Establishment team members, as well as a number of other highly experienced locals in innovation and business development, will make up our advisory board and project team.

"We're continuing to look for new members, advisors, mentors and supporters who can

help people to accelerate their business, ideas, innovations and solutions to local challenges.”

The new board is

Mr Cass, Tracey Gilmartin (vice-president), Andy Harvey (treasurer),

Kate Bowmaker (secretary), David Lumb, Graham Nisbet and Sharon Wright.

Individuals and businesses can find out more or sign up at innovatenoosa.com.au.

Membership will remain free until early next year.

The establishment team has worked with partners such as business group CCIQ Noosa and Noosa Council.