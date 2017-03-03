Noosa International Film Festival entries open

THE Noosa International Film Festival (NIFF) has announced it will return for a second year from Thursday, October 26, to Sunday, October 29.

Entries for the short film competition open today.

This year NIFF the will again offer an exciting program for film lovers and filmmakers alike, during the festival-long weekend.

"The organising committee is full of fresh energy and we are all so excited to announce that NIFF is back again this year,” festival organiser Alison Cooper said.

"Last year we were blown away by the overwhelming support we received.

Our aim this year is to build on the successes of our first festival with a focus on offering high quality cinematic experiences.”

The 2017 program will offer three key festival streams - world cinema, presenting new release and classic feature length films, an international short film competition, and its Inside Cinema stream with industry guests.

Tourism Noosa has confirmed its support of the festival again this year.

Visit www.niff.com.au.