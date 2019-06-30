Noosa is filled with activities to do this week

NEW SHOW: Alex Mayall is playing the Genie in Sunshine Coast Youth Theatre's production of Aladdin Jr.

Magic comes to life

WITNESS a whole new world these school holidays as Sunshine Coast Youth Theatre brings Aladdin Jr to life at The J Noosa.

See the magic of the 1992 Disney classic as young performers play favourite characters with the songs everyone has come to know and love.

Two performances will be held this Saturday, July 6. Tickets at The J's website.

Art in the hinterland

HEAD out west this weekend for the 2019 Mary Valley Art Festival.

Imbil Public Hall will host the event from 10am this Friday, July 5 to 3pm Sunday, July 7.

The weekend will include curator talks, award presentations and a chance to browse some of the best in local art. More information on their website.

It's time for scones

WHO doesn't love a good scone with a lathering of jam and cream?

On Tuesday, July 9 at 10am Scone Time is happening again at Cooroy Memorial Hall and is a great chance for older residents to enjoy a social catchup.

Entry cost is $8 and includes a cup of Noosa Black Coffee or tea. Bookings at www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=515835&.

School holiday fun

NOOSA is jam-packed with activities for your children these school holidays.

Noosa Leisure Centre have acrobatics workshops for teens and plenty for the younger ones as well, and across at Noosa Library why not get creative with LEGO or sew a bag?

Piano virtuoso visits

NOOSA Music Society is bringing one of Australia's most-loved pianists, Simon Tedeschi, back to town this Saturday, July 6.

See an array of piano solos from the heartbreaking lyricism of Schubert to the romance of Chopin and the excitement of Gershwin.

Head to Good Shepherd Lutheran College at 3.30pm. Tickets via The J's website.