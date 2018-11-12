Noosa is preparing for the worst, then a local recovery

NOOSA is well placed to pick itself up after major disaster, but the latest report card of its management plan indicates it can do better.

The official score for the Noosa local disaster management plan was 7.5 out of 10.

A community disaster management sub-plan for the Noosa North Shore was developed during the year after three homes were destroyed by fire.

This has now been endorsed by the Local Disaster Management Group made up of Noosa Council, local authorities and emergency groups. This adds to existing sub-plans for Kin Kin, Cooran and Pomona, who all have their local management groups like the North Shore.

"A meet and greet with all four community sub-groups is being arranged with key leaders within the groups as part of preparation for the coming season,” a council report said.

Noosa responses are guided by an Emergency Operations Team which has reviewed the council's disaster response capability over the past year.

The review found further flood indicators are required to meet the large catchment areas located in the Noosa Shire that will link directly to the Bureau of Meteorology.

As well there are plans to launch an Noosa specific internet "disaster dashboard” in late November to provide "a single source of truth for all Noosa Shire residents and visiting tourists”.

The platform will provide live and current information across multiple sources providing a way for the disaster management teams to communicate with the community during an emergency.

"It is important to note this is a technology tool reliant on power and internet capacity,” the report said.

"Rainfall and storms in October 2018 provided a further opportunity for internal staff across the Local Disaster Coordination Centre, the Forward Command Centre and the Local Recovery Group functions to test processe.”

The Queensland Reconstruction Authority last financial year provided the council with $22,300 in funding under the Get Ready program to improve community resilience to disaster events.

This included a Get Flood Ready program to inform the community of potential on-ground consequences which may be experienced as flood level triggers are reached.

An assessment of Noosa Council disaster management capability also identified the key risk "was succession planning associated with the major transition of key staff”.

This includes the standing down of council's long-time Local Disaster Management Group coordinator Alan 'Fox' Rogers.

The key opportunity identified was "building stronger relationships with other regional council's and other stakeholders such as the media and QRA”.