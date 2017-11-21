Noosa joins world's best

MAKING IT HAPPEN: Jordan Mercer and Phil Jarratt, centre, surrounded by all who contributed to Noosa being awarded World Surf Reserve status.

MAKING IT HAPPEN: Jordan Mercer and Phil Jarratt, centre, surrounded by all who contributed to Noosa being awarded World Surf Reserve status. Alan Lander

BACK in 2009, Noosa's National Surf Reserve committee had ambitions to join the surf beach elite by achieving a national surf reserve title.

According to then committee chair Phil Jarratt, that was a fair goal and the campaign proper started in 2013.

"Noosa wasn't nationally listed; why not? That was the question,” Mr Jarratt said.

"We had the three ingredients: the integrity of our beaches; the beauty [of the place]; and community support.

"We were in pretty good stead.”

Not much thought had gone into the World Surf Reserve listings back then.

But last Friday, Noosa's national park headland became the focus for the announcement of a phenomenal achievement as Noosa's inclusion into one of the most exclusive clubs in the world - the International Surfing Reserve.

Noosa becomes only the tenth member of the world surfing reserve "club”, now ranking alongside illustrious names such as California's Malibu, Mr Jarratt said.

He went on to thank the many people and organisations who helped to bring about the award, including Tourism Noosa, the council, business and the community.

"(Noosa mayor) Tony Wellington played a big part in this,” he said.

"He helped bring council into community connection.

"We had two visits from (world base) Santa Cruz at the last two surf festivals.”

Mr Jarratt said the 10 reserves included three in North America, three in South America, one in Portugal - and Noosa become the third in Australia.

Tony Wellington joined well-wishers including "ambassadors” champion Iron Woman Jordan Mercer and longboard champion Josh Constable.

Mr Wellington said the world title "was an acknowledgement of this community's efforts in preserving its coastline”.

"In large part, that is thanks to Arthur Harrold and his Noosa Parks Association, who prevented this headland from being developed and who so valued the natural environment at a time when it was far from trendy to do so,” he said.

"This announcement is also the apotheosis of Noosa's status as a great surfing location; one of the best string of point breaks to be found anywhere on the planet.”