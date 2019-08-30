Noosa keen for progress

Noosa Council staff answered more than 99,000 front line customer inquiries during the 2018/19 financial year.

LESS than 5 per cent of planning applications in Noosa were knocked back by council in the last financial year — a statistic that flies-in-the-face of the shire’s reputation for shunning development.

According to Noosa Council CEO Brett de Chastel’s annual review, councillors and staff approved 95.8 per cent of these applications, or 459 out of 479.

And council staff answered more than 99,000 front line customer inquiries in 2018/19, lent more than 437,000 library items and emptied more than 1.5 million bins.

The CEO said council also took the lead on lobbying for reform to how electronic gaming machine approvals are managed in Queensland.

“Council was successful in gaining support for the Local Government Association of Queensland to lobby on behalf of Queensland councils for legislative reform,” he said.

“Council also joined the Gambling Alliance Reform Group — a group of like-minded councils across Australia lobbying for policy changes that would reduce the negative impact of gaming machines on local communities.

“Signing the Yurol/Ringtail Conservation Project to create long-term Koala protection corridors was certainly one of our most significant achievements this year,” the CEO said.

He said this project had won both a state and national local government award for excellence.

It will see almost 2400ha of land transitioned to protected conservation tenure over the next 10 years.

“Other 2018/19 highlights include completion of the award-winning Park Road Boardwalk upgrade and the $2.2M Noosaville Library refurbishment.

“The Park Road Boardwalk project involved an extensive community engagement process.

“The library refurbishment has delivered a state-of-the-art facility, complete with 3D printers, robotics and virtual reality equipment.

“It’s a fitting accompaniment to the Cooroy Library, which in 2016 featured in a list of the world’s coolest libraries.”

Council also paid down a significant portion of the debt it inherited at de-amalgamation.

“The $10 million debt reduction puts us in a much stronger financial position, and will save our ratepayers in the long term,” he said.

“We also officially opened the new Peregian Digital Hub in 2018/19.

“It’s a great outcome, developed in consultation with the community, which is helping to diversify the local economy by building our digital sector.

“Our Go Noosa transport trials — part of our plan to reduce traffic congestion and parking demand around Noosa Heads at peak times — netted significant results, including a 40 per cent increase in free holiday bus patronage.”