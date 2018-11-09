Noosa leading the way on plastic

NOOSA is "the shining light” when it comes to reduction of plastic use, and its approach is likely to be adopted by other regions.

That's the view of State Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch, who visited Noosa on Wednesday to announce the $45,000 already awarded to Plastic Free Noosa will be added to with $100,000 towards Boomerang Alliance.

"The idea we can remove some plastics from our economy is great, as we see in Noosa, but also being able to recycle some of these items,” Ms Enoch said outside Noosa's Aromas.

"When you consider that 90per cent of all seabirds and 30per cent of sea turtles have ingested some form of plastic, when you see what's happening in Noosa it's a shining light on how you do that with all the community getting on board.”

Meanwhile, Plastic Free Noosa has announced more than 1.4million single-use plastic items have been removed from 40 cafe and food outlets in just nine months from February to November this year.

As well, the container refund scheme has taken off with a bang in the region since its November 1 start.

"We've already seen more than 25,000 containers returned in the Sunshine Coast region. That's been part of a bigger statewide story with 5million containers returned,” MsEnoch said.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the council passed a resolution in 2017 to support Boomerang Alliance.

"The iconic Food & Wine Festival, as one example, is now free of disposable plastics,” Cr Wellington said.

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton had nothing but praise for the ongoing dedication and determination shown by Plastic Free Noosa and the Boomerang Alliance.

"I look forward to continuing the great working partnership over the coming years as we work to go beyond single-use plastics that has Noosa leading the way.”

Alan Lander