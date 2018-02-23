Noosa Libraries events for everyone

NOOSA Libraries have plenty of activities and classes coming up next month.
From an outdoor movie to a talk from a nutritionist, the Noosaville and Cooroy Libraries will help keep you entertained and educated.
Justice of the Peace
Cooroy Library - every Tuesday, 12.30-4pm and every Thursday, 9am-noon.
Noosaville Library at Noosa Leisure Centre - every Tuesday and Saturday, 9.30am-noon.
Storytime for under-fives
Noosaville Library at Noosa Leisure Centre - every Friday, 10-10.45am.
Cooroy Library - every Wednesday 10-10.45am.
Babes in Arms - F5F
Noosaville Library at The J - Deck Room - Tuesdays, 10-10.30am.
Cooroy Library - Thursdays, 10-10.30am.
Rhymes and songs are great for growing baby brains.
Free. Bookings preferred.
One on One Tech Help
Cooroy Library - every Wednesday, 11.45am-3pm.
Free. Bookings required.
One on One Computer Help
Noosa Community Support - every Friday, 9am-noon, Saturday 1-2.30pm.
Free. Bookings required.
Tech Help
Noosa Community Support - first and third Tuesdays of the month, 2-3pm.
Bring your own device. Free. No bookings required.
English Conversation Class
Noosa Leisure Centre - every Wednesday, 1.30-3.30pm.
Free. No bookings required.
Mobile Robotics Showcase
Mobile Library, March 1-8.
Free. No booking required.
Tech Savvy Seniors - Intro to Online Shopping
Cooroy Library - March 1, 9.30-11am
Free. Bookings required.
Tech Savvy Seniors-iPads + iPhones
Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 2, 1.30-3pm.
Free. Bookings required.
Tech Savvy Seniors - Intro to Social Media
Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 2, 3.30-5pm.
Free. Bookings required.
Cooroy Rooftop Cinema
ET the Extra Terrestrial , Cooroy Library - March 2, 6.30-8.30pm.
No bookings required. starrynights.com.au.
Download an eBook on your Tablet
Cooroy Library - March 5, 10-11am.
Free. Bookings required.
Tinker Tales
Cooroy Library - March 7, 10-10.45am.
Tinker in the Makerspace with your toddler on the first Wednesday of each month. Free. No bookings required.
Tech Savvy Seniors - Android Phones + Tablets
Cooroy Library - March 8, 9.30-11am
BYO device. Free. Bookings required.
Book Cafe
Noosaville Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 9, noon-1pm.
Free. No Bookings required.
Tech Savvy Seniors - Intro to CyberSafety
Cooroy Library - March 15, 9.30-11am.
BYO device. Free. Bookings required.
Deeper Dynamics of Health
Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 16, 1-2.30pm.
Stories under the Stars
Cooroy Library - March 20, 6-7.30pm.
Celebrate the art of oral storytelling on World Storytelling Day. BYO rugs and cushions. Free. Bookings required.
Friends of Mill Place
Cooroy Library, Cooroy Library - March 21, 3-4pm.
Monthly meeting. All members welcome.
Tech Savvy Seniors - Intro to Android Tablets
Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 23, 1.30-3pm.
BYO device. Free. Bookings required.
Robotics Club
Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 23, 3.30-4.30pm.
Robotics Club, Cooroy Library - March 29, 3.30-4.30pm.
Join like-minded creators and explore the world of robotics. Ages seven-plus. Free. Bookings required.
To book one of the library activities, phone 53296555.
Noosa Libraries will be closed throughout Easter, from March 30 to April 2.
