Noosa Libraries events for everyone

HANDS ON: Take your toddler to Tinker Tales at the Cooroy Library next month.
NOOSA Libraries have plenty of activities and classes coming up next month.

From an outdoor movie to a talk from a nutritionist, the Noosaville and Cooroy Libraries will help keep you entertained and educated.

Justice of the Peace

Cooroy Library - every Tuesday, 12.30-4pm and every Thursday, 9am-noon.

Noosaville Library at Noosa Leisure Centre - every Tuesday and Saturday, 9.30am-noon.

Storytime for under-fives

Noosaville Library at Noosa Leisure Centre - every Friday, 10-10.45am.

Cooroy Library - every Wednesday 10-10.45am.

Babes in Arms - F5F

Noosaville Library at The J - Deck Room - Tuesdays, 10-10.30am.

Cooroy Library - Thursdays, 10-10.30am.

Rhymes and songs are great for growing baby brains.

Free. Bookings preferred.

One on One Tech Help

Cooroy Library - every Wednesday, 11.45am-3pm.

Free. Bookings required.

One on One Computer Help

Noosa Community Support - every Friday, 9am-noon, Saturday 1-2.30pm.

Free. Bookings required.

Tech Help

Noosa Community Support - first and third Tuesdays of the month, 2-3pm.

Bring your own device. Free. No bookings required.

English Conversation Class

Noosa Leisure Centre - every Wednesday, 1.30-3.30pm.

Free. No bookings required.

Mobile Robotics Showcase

Mobile Library, March 1-8.

Free. No booking required.

Tech Savvy Seniors - Intro to Online Shopping

Cooroy Library - March 1, 9.30-11am

Free. Bookings required.

Tech Savvy Seniors-iPads + iPhones

Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 2, 1.30-3pm.

Free. Bookings required.

Tech Savvy Seniors - Intro to Social Media

Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 2, 3.30-5pm.

Free. Bookings required.

Cooroy Rooftop Cinema

ET the Extra Terrestrial , Cooroy Library - March 2, 6.30-8.30pm.

No bookings required. starrynights.com.au.

Download an eBook on your Tablet

Cooroy Library - March 5, 10-11am.

Free. Bookings required.

Tinker Tales

Cooroy Library - March 7, 10-10.45am.

Tinker in the Makerspace with your toddler on the first Wednesday of each month. Free. No bookings required.

Tech Savvy Seniors - Android Phones + Tablets

Cooroy Library - March 8, 9.30-11am

BYO device. Free. Bookings required.

Book Cafe

Noosaville Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 9, noon-1pm.

Free. No Bookings required.

Tech Savvy Seniors - Intro to CyberSafety

Cooroy Library - March 15, 9.30-11am.

BYO device. Free. Bookings required.

Deeper Dynamics of Health

Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 16, 1-2.30pm.

Stories under the Stars

Cooroy Library - March 20, 6-7.30pm.

Celebrate the art of oral storytelling on World Storytelling Day. BYO rugs and cushions. Free. Bookings required.

Friends of Mill Place

Cooroy Library, Cooroy Library - March 21, 3-4pm.

Monthly meeting. All members welcome.

Tech Savvy Seniors - Intro to Android Tablets

Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 23, 1.30-3pm.

BYO device. Free. Bookings required.

Robotics Club

Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 23, 3.30-4.30pm.

Robotics Club, Cooroy Library - March 29, 3.30-4.30pm.

Join like-minded creators and explore the world of robotics. Ages seven-plus. Free. Bookings required.

To book one of the library activities, phone 53296555.

Noosa Libraries will be closed throughout Easter, from March 30 to April 2.

cooroy library events noosa noosa council noosa library noosa library service what's on

