Noosa Libraries events for everyone

HANDS ON: Take your toddler to Tinker Tales at the Cooroy Library next month.

NOOSA Libraries have plenty of activities and classes coming up next month.

From an outdoor movie to a talk from a nutritionist, the Noosaville and Cooroy Libraries will help keep you entertained and educated.

Justice of the Peace

Cooroy Library - every Tuesday, 12.30-4pm and every Thursday, 9am-noon.

Noosaville Library at Noosa Leisure Centre - every Tuesday and Saturday, 9.30am-noon.

Storytime for under-fives

Noosaville Library at Noosa Leisure Centre - every Friday, 10-10.45am.

Cooroy Library - every Wednesday 10-10.45am.

Babes in Arms - F5F

Noosaville Library at The J - Deck Room - Tuesdays, 10-10.30am.

Cooroy Library - Thursdays, 10-10.30am.

Rhymes and songs are great for growing baby brains.

Free. Bookings preferred.

One on One Tech Help

Cooroy Library - every Wednesday, 11.45am-3pm.

Free. Bookings required.

One on One Computer Help

Noosa Community Support - every Friday, 9am-noon, Saturday 1-2.30pm.

Free. Bookings required.

Tech Help

Noosa Community Support - first and third Tuesdays of the month, 2-3pm.

Bring your own device. Free. No bookings required.

English Conversation Class

Noosa Leisure Centre - every Wednesday, 1.30-3.30pm.

Free. No bookings required.

Mobile Robotics Showcase

Mobile Library, March 1-8.

Free. No booking required.

Tech Savvy Seniors - Intro to Online Shopping

Cooroy Library - March 1, 9.30-11am

Free. Bookings required.

Tech Savvy Seniors-iPads + iPhones

Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 2, 1.30-3pm.

Free. Bookings required.

Tech Savvy Seniors - Intro to Social Media

Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 2, 3.30-5pm.

Free. Bookings required.

Cooroy Rooftop Cinema

ET the Extra Terrestrial , Cooroy Library - March 2, 6.30-8.30pm.

No bookings required. starrynights.com.au.

Download an eBook on your Tablet

Cooroy Library - March 5, 10-11am.

Free. Bookings required.

Tinker Tales

Cooroy Library - March 7, 10-10.45am.

Tinker in the Makerspace with your toddler on the first Wednesday of each month. Free. No bookings required.

Tech Savvy Seniors - Android Phones + Tablets

Cooroy Library - March 8, 9.30-11am

BYO device. Free. Bookings required.

Book Cafe

Noosaville Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 9, noon-1pm.

Free. No Bookings required.

Tech Savvy Seniors - Intro to CyberSafety

Cooroy Library - March 15, 9.30-11am.

BYO device. Free. Bookings required.

Deeper Dynamics of Health

Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 16, 1-2.30pm.

Stories under the Stars

Cooroy Library - March 20, 6-7.30pm.

Celebrate the art of oral storytelling on World Storytelling Day. BYO rugs and cushions. Free. Bookings required.

Friends of Mill Place

Cooroy Library, Cooroy Library - March 21, 3-4pm.

Monthly meeting. All members welcome.

Tech Savvy Seniors - Intro to Android Tablets

Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 23, 1.30-3pm.

BYO device. Free. Bookings required.

Robotics Club

Noosa Leisure Centre, Noosaville Library - March 23, 3.30-4.30pm.

Robotics Club, Cooroy Library - March 29, 3.30-4.30pm.

Join like-minded creators and explore the world of robotics. Ages seven-plus. Free. Bookings required.

To book one of the library activities, phone 53296555.

Noosa Libraries will be closed throughout Easter, from March 30 to April 2.