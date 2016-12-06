Noosa Lingerie store helps breast cancer survivors

PROSTHETIC OPTION: Lady Bird Noosa will host an information session tomorrow for underwear options for women who've undergone mastectomies.

A LOCAL lingerie shop is set to empower and boost the confidence of breast cancer survivors by hosting an information session for women who have had mastectomies.

Tomorrow, Lady Bird Noosa will welcome Glenda Harris from Amoena, a company specialising in prosthetic underwear and lingerie for breast cancer survivors.

Ms Harris will discuss products and options for women, as well as answer questions and provide a safe space for women to talk about their experiences.

Kathy Carr, from Lady Bird Noosa, said the event would be more of a support group for survivors, with no pressure to buy items.

"We really wanted people to feel comfortable,” Ms Carr said.

"They can come in and ask any of those questions they feel a bit silly about asking.

"It's something where they have a lot of time to go through things and feel really comfortable with it, and not feel rushed or pushed in to anything.”

Ms Carr said Lady Bird Noosa had always stocked Amoena and prosthesis bras, but tomorrow's session would offer professional opinions.

"You've got to explore different options,” she said.

"Mum and I will be here all day, on the day - Mum's a wealth of knowledge as well, she's been doing it for 20 years.

"We see it every day in here. You just don't know which way you're going to go when you have this diagnosis. I wouldn't wish it on anybody.”

The session runs from 9am to 4pm, at 17B Noosa Junction Plaza, next to Target.