Noosa Little Athletics are at their blocks for new season

Noosa Little As ready to race again this coming season.

ON YOUR marks - Little Athletics Noosa is set to return to the track for a new season at the Girraween Sports Complex in September.

Athletes of any ability aged between 5 and 16 are invited to register at one of two sign-on days - Sunday, August 26 (1-4pm) and Sunday, September 2 (1-4pm) at the Girraween Sports Complex.

On both days, the club will be running a 'come and try' session for new members to experience a slice of what athletics can offer.

Coaches and senior athletes will demonstrate different events in track, jumps and throws with an emphasis on fun and fitness.

The first night of competition is on Friday, September 14 from 5pm. For more information, visit the website littleathletics noosa.com.au or email noosalittleathletics@ gmail.com.

Nominations are also now open for the LAQ Spring Carnival, held in Bundaberg on September 22.

This is open to all U7-U17 LAQ registered athletes as well as non-LAQ registered (age appropriate) athletes, QA registered U18s to Open athletes.

The competition provides a means for athletes to gain additional competition towards the end of, or leading into, the LAQ season.