Noosa local ’spray back’ to council – ‘don’t poison our land’

This image that goes with the online petition to help protect Noosa from damaging chemical sprays.

USING chemical sprays as part of Noosa’s upgraded biosecurity plan to combat invasive plant species could further raise public concerns.

That is the opinion of Noosa Council’s principal environment officer Peter Milne and comes in the wake of a public petition with more than 2000 signatures calling on a shire-wide chemical spray ban.

Mr Milne said the “council follows industry best practice and codes” when it comes to the use of chemicals”

“These standards are provided in the draft Noosa biosecurity plan and respondents can be supplied with this information on request,” he said.

Mr Milne’s report to council said the use of glyphosate and metsulfuron, as one of four invasive plant control methods, was “cost effective and can be targeted”.

A change.org campaign by Annelise Manson clearly spells out the fears about the use of glyphosate and “other chemicals in our shire”.

It was started a year ago, according to the post, but is still active and collecting support.

“We ask that Noosa Council seriously consider alternative methods of weed control including steam, burn-off and manual removal and make the health of residents a higher priority, as is being done in the Byron Shire,” her petition said.

“We want council to adopt a more holistic and sustainable approach to managing weeds in the shire, for the benefit of our environment, our waterways, our animals and our own health.

“There is a growing body of scientific evidence that links glyphosate to health and environmental harm,” the petition said.

Mr Milne said the use of mechanical weed controls has the advantage of targeting the control but this “can be labour intensive unless using machinery” and “still requires follow up with other methods”.

Mr Milne said the draft biosecurity plan “identifies the need to improve our knowledge of invasive species across the shire to better inform management actions and assess the effectiveness of previous invasive species control programs”.

He said a proposed $10,000 research project would involve searching historic records, customer requests, development assessment reports, ecological restoration plans and seeking further expert advice.

“This project is over and above current resource allocations and is recommended for consideration through the budget process,” he said.