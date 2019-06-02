Noosa looks for a competitive edge with AI's sharp vision

Professor Peter Corke of QUT is a leading expert on artificial intelligence.

A WORLD expert on artificial intelligence will give Noosa business leaders an insight into the future of computer vision on June 20 at Peregian Beach.

The next Noosa Chamber of Commerce Future Series will present Professor Peter Corke of QUT, the director of the Australian Centre for Robotic Vision to discuss work being done at his Robot Academy.

The academy has delivered more than 750,000 lessons to 120,000 learners from all over the world.

The use of AI is something savvy business owners cannot afford to ignore.

This event will identify the knowledge local businesses need to become an early adopter and take advantage of the changes.

Consider what AI can do for your business:

Increase productivity by eliminating or reducing boring and repetitive tasks.

Reduce cost by gathering and analysing data faster than people can.

Work alongside your people to improve your standard business processes.

Streamline your strategies and reduce guesswork from your decision making

Be implemented alongside processes you already have in place.

The gathering will include a lively panel of guests under the guidance of our MC Chris Boden.

Time: 5.30-7.30pm

Venue: The Digital Hub, Peregian Beach

$15. This includes complimentary drinks and food.

To book go to: https://www.eventbrite.com .au/e/computer-vision -and-how-to-recognise -it-in-our-every-day- lives-tickets-60857812355 or get in contact with the chamber via email on noosacciq@gmail.