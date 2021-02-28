Noosa looks to clear away ‘death by plastic’

The keen Kin Kin volunteers were part of last year's Clean Up Australia Day morning muster.

The keen Kin Kin volunteers were part of last year's Clean Up Australia Day morning muster.

Noosa Biosphere’s quest for to be plastic free will again be put to a searching test on Clean Up Australia Day.

There’s still plenty to be done judging by an audit of the waste collected last year.

Organisers have described it as Noosa’s “death by plastic”.

About 350 volunteers, co-ordinated by Noosa Integrated Catchment Association, collected a more than 6 tonnes of rubbish in the Biosphere Reserve last year.

Noosa's lost developments: What never got off the ground



Intense buyer interest in basic beach house

Audit items were sorted from 15 bags collected by the Tewantin Bushcare Group, Tewantin State School students and catchment association river rangers at the Tewantin boat ramp.

Almost 60 per cent of the 1376 waste items were plastic and most were small enough to be washed or blown into waterways for possible ingestion by aquatic animals.

More than 30 per cent of all items were soft plastic bags.

A lot of waste needs to be cleaned up before Noosa can claim to be plastic free.

The boat ramp rubbish audit will be happening again next week, according to catchment association site co-ordinator Peter Hunnam.

“The results will be used to help improve management of the Noosa River,” Mr Hunnam said.

“By better understanding the types of rubbish getting into the river system and how they get there, we can accurately target the sources and help devise science-based solutions.”

Catchment association chair Bruce Hallet is urging Tewantin and Noosaville residents to collect rubbish and litter from the riverside parks and reserves.

“The lower river, estuary and lakes are the central components of Noosa’s urban biosphere and need our care and attention,” Mr Hallet said.

Last year the Sunshine Coast 4WD Club targeted illegal dumping sites in Yurol Forest near Pomona with about 60 tyres removed from bushland.

Clean Up Australia Day will be held from 8am on March 7.