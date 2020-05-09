Noosa looks to seal Hastings St’s future

NOOSA’S fashionable Hastings St may be about to be descended upon by men in high visibility safety jackets and steel-tipped work boots while it remains off limits to interstate and overseas tourists.

On Wednesday the Noosa Council during a special meeting will vote on resurfacing work at Claude Batten Dr through Noosa Woods and Hastings St.

Councillors are being asked to bring forward $765,000 funding allocation from the draft 2020/21 road resurfacing program.

A report to council said Hastings Str and Claude Batten Dr provide “vehicle connection to important high profile locations within Noosa Heads including Noosa Main Beach, the Noosa Spit and the Noosa National Park”.

“The opportunity to revitalise Hastings Str and Claude Batten Dr prior to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and subsequent return to business as usual is key to this proposal,” the report said.

Roads with high vehicle volumes are typically resealed using night works to minimise disruptions to road users.

“However night works are delivered at higher rates and can cause disruption to residents and guests.”

The advantage of doing works now means less disruptions during the COVID-19 restrictions any potential economic impact on businesses and traders would be reduced.

The proposed works are for resealing the entire length of Claude Batten Dr including Noosa Spit carpark.

“This excludes the reseal of the carparks along Claude Batten as they are still in fair to good condition.”

The Hastings Str works entails resealing from Park Rd to the pedestrian crossing at the start of Claude Batten Dr, including roundabout at Hastings St, Noosa Dr.

“Resealing of the surf club carpark was also considered, however this may delay some higher priority roads identified for the proposed 2020/21 resurfacing program that are in need of resurfacing,” the report said.

Inpections have found there are some minor surface failures in the surf club carpark, and some maintenance work will be “undertaken in the coming months to maintain the integrity of the pavement and surface for a few more years”.

“The defects and road deterioration observed in a recent inspection of Hastings St include cracking, potholing and minor subsidence. .

“Claude Batten Dr has substantial surface deterioration within the vehicle carriageways. “Cracking and potholing are the key defects presenting, due to the thin 25mm wearing layer that will continue to deteriorate until a treatment is undertaken.

“Claude Batten Dr has deteriorated faster than expected and is a high priority. Hastings St is also showing signs of deterioration and completing these works together is considered a timely and efficient intervention.

There will be a possible use of a 20mm corrector layer for Hastings Street to make this surface as smooth and level as possible.

Noosa Council have recently received requests for reseal works from the Hastings Street Association and this work will promote the tourism destination of Noosa at the conclusion of the COVID-19 restrictions.

With less vehicles on the road during COVID-19, Noosa Council crews have been making inroads into the construction and maintenance programs and there are plans to do more high profile tourist areas.

Work has been completed on sealing Hector Str and Tewah Rd at Boreen Point.

The project also involved the replacement of kerb and channel at the Woongar Strt end of Hector St.