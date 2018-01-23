Noosa market is 'steady'

BIDDERS: A Doonan property at on-site auction as part of Tom Offermann Real Estate's weekend of auctions.

BIDDERS: A Doonan property at on-site auction as part of Tom Offermann Real Estate's weekend of auctions. Alan Lander

NOOSA'S property market is "steady” and "on trend”, but not a boom market, a prominent real estate operator has said.

Tom Offermann Real Estate held a super-auction across the shire, with nine of 12 properties offered returning healthy sale prices.

"The mood over holiday period and weekend has been positive,” agency principal Tom Offermann said.

"Many buyers have holidayed here, and buying either for holiday homes or a more permanent home.”

Mr Offermann said the registered bidder number averaged four across the weekend.

"Noosa's on trend. It's strong at the upper end, but also reflected in the broader market.

"The top 100 sales have averaged more than $6million, and the bottom 20 in the late $200,000s, so there's something for everyone.

"It's not a boom market, but it's steady.”

Mr Offermann says more buyers don't view properties before the purchase.

"One of the (weekend) properties, at Noosa Harbour, was sold site-unseen,” he said.

"That happens more often now, with good photos, video, floor plans and pest control tests.”

He said the auction clearance rate was higher than in the past.

"We've had an 87 per cent average clearance rate over the past two years,” Mr Offermann said.

Gordon Macdonald of The Auction Group, who hosted the weekend auctions, said the high average registered bidder number indicated "plenty of cashed-up buyers in the market”.

"Sellers have been very happy,” Mr Macdonald said.

The next super-auction is scheduled for the Easter weekend.

"We are now speaking to sellers about it for a big campaign, for a wider audience,” Mr Offermann said.