Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
you decide
you decide
News

LIVE: Noosa mayoral battle tight but Wellington builds lead

Peter Gardiner
28th Mar 2020 7:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOOSA incumbent Tony Wellington was inching further ahead over challenger Clare Stewart in the third tally of voting tonight.

With almost 14.5 per cent of the votes counted Cr Wellington has 2879 votes to Ms Stewart's 2625 or 52.3 per cent plays 47.69.

Just after 7pm the ECQ online election tally site gave its first indication of the battle for Noosa's top local government position.

And it appeared from this very early count of just 1188 votes this may be another repeat of the 2016 battle Cr Wellington had with a female mayoral opponent.

Then he had his nose out in front with 608 votes while Clare Stewart, the businesswoman with no council experience had notched up a handy 580 votes. That was 51.18 per cent leads 48.82 per cent.

This tally was updated minutes later to see Mayor Wellington edge slightly ahead 1999 votes to 1868 for 51.68 per cent versus 48.31 with 10 per cent of the votes counted.

Of course the candidates themselves are none the wiser to any more up-to-date tallies, as they do not have any scrutineers in the booth tally rooms as per usual due to the coronavirus restrictions.

It could be a long night until the scheduled 10pm halt to counting especially if the gap narrows rather than creeps ahead, and an even longer night for both candidates until counting resumes.

The early narrow marginal lead harks back to the tight 2016 battle Cr Wellington had with Sandy Bolton.

There is no available tallies for the race to take the six candidate positions as yet.

More Stories

clare stewart noosa election results tony wellington
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ECQ Noosa team ready to count your votes

        ECQ Noosa team ready to count your votes

        News Noosa ECQ will start counting the vote in under three hours.

        Noosa’s Poole of talent: His passing leaves a rich legacy

        premium_icon Noosa’s Poole of talent: His passing leaves a rich legacy

        News Famed local architect dies after leaving his mark on Noosa.

        Five new coronavirus cases on the Sunshine Coast

        premium_icon Five new coronavirus cases on the Sunshine Coast

        Health Five new coronavirus cases have been confirmed on the Sunshine Coast in the past...

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        Health The number of Queensland COVID-19 cases has jumped by 70 overnight