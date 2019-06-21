Noosa members thanked for SLS season

MORE than 200 members at Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club swapped patrol uniforms for evening wear at last week's 91st annual dinner.

The night was in recognition of outstanding volunteer lifesaving services Noosa members and the club provide the community.

Club president Ross Fisher said the night was a great way to thank the hard work of the members and great to see so many youth in attendance.

"It was an outstanding night and opportunity to recognise the next wave of our junior lifesavers display the characteristics of future lifesavers and club leaders not only within the club, but within the community,” Mr Fisher said.

"I also had the honour of presenting three new life members (Greg Cowie, Peter French and Gerard O'Brien).

"They all joined the club 18 to 24 years ago as nipper parents, they all became patrol captains and have all given exceptional service to the club.”

More than 15,495 combined patrolling hours were completed by members last season to ensure beach goers were kept safe, and dealt with everything from cyclonic swell to a bluebottle influx.

