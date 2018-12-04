Noosa Mo Bros mighty moustache effort

HAIR AND THERE: Noosa Council's Mo Bros had a successful Movember and raised more $3270 for men's health. INSET: The pre-Movember shot

WELL there is no denying the boys at Noosa Council know how to grow a mo.

On November 1 a team of 13 council staff pledged their support to men's heath and took on the challenge of growing a moustache for the month.

This year the Noosa team raised $3,270 from raffles, fundraising sports matches and lunches.

This total beats their $1,920 raised in 2017.

Noosa Mo Bros also competed in the Local Government Mo Challenge against other councils in Queensland, where they placed second overall for their fundraising efforts.

Team leader Craig Eldridge said it has been an "extraordinary” month and everyone took to the cause to get involved.

"It's been quite fun,” Mr Eldridge said.

"We've had a range of styles of mo's and people have been quite innovative with fundraising.”

"We held a soccer game which got everyone moving and talking.”

Movember is popular international campaign raising awareness on the importance of men having a conversations about their health due to alarming statistics on premature death.

"It's a good cause. Having those conversations is so important. Everyone has their challenges,” Mr Eldridge said.

"Do not wait for a crisis to have a conversation.”